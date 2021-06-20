‘Omg, He’s All Grown’: Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris’ Son’s Modeling Pics Leaves Fans Shocked About How Much He Has Grown

“Love & Hip Hop: New York” stars Yandy Smith’s step-son and Mendeecess Harris’ biological son Mendeecees Harris Jr. are all grown up. Harris, 42, uploaded a gallery of photos of his 15-year-old son showing off his modeling skills in an all-white suit and white-and-black sneakers.

In the first photo, Harris Jr. is staring straight at the camera and smiling with his hands in his pockets. In the second photo, the 15-year-old serves a side profile and in the last image, he does a squat giving off cool vibes.

“@lilmendc working 👌🏽So do y’all think he got what it takes to be a model?!! And best believe he’s reading every comment, so be nice,” Harris captioned the post that garnered over 132,000 likes.

“Love & Hip Hop: New York” stars Yandy Smith’s step-son and Mendeecess Harris’ biological son Mendeecees Harris Jr. @Mendeecees/Instagram

Fans couldn’t help but offer up compliments to the young man for serving looks in his modeling pictures.

“He was born with it!! Best personality to go along with that beautiful smile❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Smith commented.

“Very handsome young man. Omg, he stole your entire face. He will do extremely well. Sending many blessings & much success 🙌🏽.”

“Yes, he definitely has what it takes🙌🙌🙌🙌 Goodluck, young king❤️🔥.”

“Omg, I remember him so little he’s all grown & handsome 🔥🙌❤️.”

“Yes, he MOST DEFINITELY has what it takes! His skin is FLAWLESS, smile is CONTAGIOUS, and his hair is GORGEOUS🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍.”

“Nephew sharp as a mosquito’s 🦟 needle 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽🤷🏽‍♂️ok @lilmendc work time 🔥🔥🔥.”

Harris has enjoyed his son growing up right in front of his eyes despite his trials in life. On his 15th birthday, Harris posted a heartfelt tribute to his son, writing, “You are my Kryptonite and also my inspiration.. thank you for showing me what unconditional and unequivocal Love is,” he wrote.

“You’re truly amazing and a blessing to this world, and I’m just proud to be your father.. 😘 here take that cause u know I’m going to forever kiss u, until the day I die, even though I know u hate it now,” Harris also wrote.

Mendeecess Harris gives biological son Mendeecees Harris Jr. a birthday tribute. @Mendeecees/Instagram

Harris Jr.’s mother is Samantha Yvonne Wallace, who also can be seen on “LHHNY.” Smith and Harris have a blended family. Smith is the biological mother of Skylar Smith-Harris and Omare Harris and adopted another daughter named Infinity Gilyard.

In addition to Skylar, Omare and Harris Jr., Harris is the father to Aasim Harris from another previous relationship.