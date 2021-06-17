‘Once I Got It Going, I Didn’t Stop’: Rick Ross Says He Started Mowing His Own Yard After Learning How Much Boxer Evander Holyfield Spent on the Service

Rick Ross understands it costs to live the lavish lifestyle that someone of his status does. The Miami rapper also understands that to maintain such expensive habits, he’ll have to make certain sacrifices, including cutting the lawn of his 235-acre estate in the Atlanta suburb of Fayetteville, Georgia.

While recently talking to business magazine Forbes about his much-admired mansion, the “Money Dance” emcee revealed that instead of spending the estimated $1 million a year it took to keep up the large property where “Coming 2 America” was filmed, he decided he would just do it on his own.

Rick Ross attends Rick Ross & 2 Chainz at The Urban Miami on March 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Ross purchased the massive property from boxing great Evander Holyfield back in 2014 for $5.8 million. The publication reported that the former world heavyweight boxing champion was rumored to have spent $20 million building the estate and “paid more than $1 million annually to keep the lights on and the grass cut.”

The 45-year-old said after several reminders of how much the former pro boxer spent on maintenance, he decided that it wasn’t an option for him.

“Locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, ‘You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass.’ So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that’s what I did,” he explained. “I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor. I bought it right then and there. I bought the extended attachment on the back that would cut even wider. Once I got it back home, I filled it up with gas. I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn’t stop.”

While a massive job like that may sound tiresome, the “Diced Pineapples” rapper says he finds comfort in the activity. His tractor is built with air conditioning, and he also had his windows tinted, allowing him to mow his lawn peacefully for the five hours he said it usually takes to complete.

“People still know it’s me, but when I get in the tractor, it’s a whole other level of peace, a whole other level of connecting with the estate and the animals and the birds and the wildlife,” the Maybach Music Group founder explained. “I sit there and have my cannabis rolled up, and, man, I look at the property and can appreciate my struggles and my triumphs, those rough days. It’s the smallest thing, but it keeps a smile on my face. So, you know, for anybody who doesn’t cut their own grass, I would say take time out every two or three months to cut your grass, because it is such a great and peaceful sensation.”

In 2019, Ross purchased an additional 87 acres that are dubbed the Promise Land. The lot is adjacent to the main estate and reportedly sold for $1 million. Ross says he has several ideas for the place and is even thinking about putting in an amphitheater.