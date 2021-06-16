‘Bye Karen’: Conservative DeAnna Lorraine Believes Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Thot Sh-t’ Video Is About Her and Says She Now Fears for Her Life

Megan Thee Stallion‘s return from her very brief hiatus served as a special treat to fans. On Friday, June 11, the female emcee delivered a new single titled “Thot Sh-t” along with a visual aimed at conservatives who seemingly have an issue with Megan’s brand of sexy.

However, perhaps the most talked-about aspect of Megan’s new video proved to be several horror film references from movies like “The Shining.” Still, while fans gushed at the creativity, one politician claimed the song has been nothing but a nightmare for her and even says she is receiving death threats over it.

DeAnna Lorraine (L) suggests that Megan the Stallion’s new video is aimed at her. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/ @deannalorraine/Instagram

TMZ reported that failed Republican Congressional candidate and purported QAnon conspiracy believer DeAnna Lorraine strongly believes “Thot Sh-t” is about her.

In the video, a misogynistic and hypocritical male senator finds himself haunted by twerking rear ends as he tries to go about his day. Megan and her band of extremely athletic dancers twerk at the grocery store, on a police car, in a restaurant — as symbolism for how Black women’s labor keeps American society afloat.

In a new interview, Lorraine said, “She’s referring to potentially me because we feuded in the past with her videos like ‘WAP.’ But probably just the conservative political commentators on a whole that have called her out for her music videos and her outrageous degrading songs.”

The politician’s crusade against Megan started in August 2020 following the release of the rapper’s single “WAP” with Cardi B. In her now-suspended Twitter, she wrote, “Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion just set the entire female gender back by 100 years with their disgusting & vile ‘WAP’ song.” She continued, “Remember, Bernie Sanders campaigned with Cardi B. Kamala Harris called her a role model. The Democrats support this trash and depravity!”

Lorraine also accused fans of Megan and other female rappers of harassing her via text messages, phone calls and social media. “I got the whole army of Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B [fans] after me,” she said. “There’s thousands of text messages, phone calls, emails, Instagram messages — you name it — coming after me, telling me to die, kill myself, jump off a cliff, I’m this horrible racist. So many different messages threatening to kill me, they were coming after my house, they knew my address. Actually, I still get a lot of those messages, too.”

Lorraine said she feels threatened and believes people will “find my address or kill me or do something terrible to me. And that’s a shame because I’m trying to help these people, help them to see that they can be more than just their WAP.”

She went on, “I’m trying to help them realize that there’s a positive way to be successful in society that doesn’t mean selling your body on the streets and getting that money. But they don’t really care, they’re going to listen to the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, no matter what.” The politician believes Megan’s “music is garbage” and that society needs to do better for the younger generation and the culture.

Fans were not here for Lorraine’s comments. In comment sections of various blog sites, many have said that the politician is “reaching,” including one Instagram user who wrote, “Tell me you wanna be relevant without telling me you wanna be relevant.. she’ll start.” Another person commented, “If someone breathes near her way she’s gonna feel attacked. 🙄 stop with this attacked shit it’s so tiring.” “BYE KAREN!! 🗣” said a third.