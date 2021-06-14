‘U Are Witnessing the Same Craziness That I Am’: Kevin Hart Fires Back at Bill Maher After Host Slams Him for Calling out ‘White Power and White Privilege’

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher had a lot to say about those of the liberal persuasion during the Friday, June 11, episode of his night-time talk show, “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Those who felt the wrath of the television talk show host included fellow comedian Kevin Hart. The “Night School” star faced criticism from Maher for remarks he made while talking to the New York Times, in which he told the publication, “You’re witnessing white power and privilege at an all-time high.”

During his “New Rule” segment, Maher expressed that he found Hart’s statement to be erroneous. “This is one of the big problems with wokeness, that what you say doesn’t have to make sense or chime with the facts or ever be challenged, lest the challenge itself it conflated with racism,” he explained.

He continued, “But saying white power and privilege is at an all-time high is just ridiculous. Higher than a century ago, the year of the Tulsa Race Massacre? Higher than the years when the KKK rode unchecked, and the KKK went unchallenged? Higher than the 1960s when the Supremes and The Willie Mays still couldn’t stay in the same hotel as the white people they were working with? Higher than during slavery?” Still, he highlighted some ongoing issues such as racism and police brutality but disagreed that things are not better than they were before.

Fans likewise slammed Maher, including one Twitter user who wrote, “For him to reduce it to some phantom statistics when we live it everyday is him telling blk people it is our imagination and no big deal. it infantilizes our experiences and truths.”

The “Fatherhood” star later addressed Maher’s comment in a series of posts on Twitter. “The internet has put a magnifying glass on how dominant racism still is in our country….to ignore that @billmaher is ridiculous…To take my quote literally is also ridiculous…. u are witnessing the same craziness that I am…,” Hart wrote on Sunday, June 13.

He then clarified his New York Times statement, writing, “When I speak of white privilege I’m speaking of moments that make no sense….for example ‘The storming of the capital’ ….if they were black they would have been killed on the spot….” In another post, he added, “I am speaking on Karen’s that now feel like they can say and do whatever they want without any consequences…. to act as if white privilege does not exist is just stupid when it is as clear as day.”

Hart appeared to stand by his remarks, expressing that “I’m not a political figure and I have no desire to be one… When I’m asked a question I’m going to give an answer based on what I think and feel. Good day.”

Lastly, the comedian spoke to Maher directly stating that he was still a fan. However, “these tweets were to just give you a little clarity on where I was coming from.” Hart later reminded social media users that everyone is entitled to have an opinion regardless of if you agree with it or not.

