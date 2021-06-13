Floyd Mayweather’s Las Vegas Home Burglarized, Offers $100K Reward

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather announced on June 12 that one of his properties in Las Vegas was burglarized in a lengthy Instagram post. Mayweather also revealed that he would offer a $100,000 reward to anyone who provides any information regarding the theft of his “valuable” belongings, which included handbags.

Mayweather shared the initial announcement again later in the day with an image and a clip of $100,000 in $20 bills on a chair with the caption, “One’s home is their sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful.”

Floyd Mayweather shared two identical posts regarding his Las Vegas home robbery in hopes to retrieve his “valuable” stolen items. Photo:@floydmayweather/Instagram

The 44-year-old added, “One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value. I am offering at least $100,000 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thank you to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless.”

Although it is uncertain when the burglary took place, this incident comes a week after Mayweather fought YouTuber Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition in Miami, Florida.

Floyd Mayweather offers up a $100,000 reward for any information regarding the recent burglary at his Las Vegas property. @floydmayweather/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Mayweather’s Las Vegas property was burglarized. In early 2017 it was reported that his mansion was broken into when he was away celebrating his 40th birthday in California. According to TMZ, the suspects purloined $150,000 worth of items, including a watch and several purses.



Later that same year in November 2017, the boxing legend’s Beverly Hills residence was also robbed. The suspects stole luggage, sunglasses, and other accessories while Mayweather was away at an undisclosed location. Mayweather’s California home was one of many celebrities’ properties — including Drake, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, and others — that was burglarized that year.

No additional information regarding this current break-in has been released at this time.



