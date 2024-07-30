’50 Was Right’: Fans Recall Floyd Mayweather Rejecting 50 Cent’s Request to Read a Harry Potter Book Amid ’15 Questions’ Video That Had Fans Evoking His Alleged Illiteracy

Floyd Mayweather taking part in a game with new girlfriend, Gallienne Nabila, opened the door for the former professional boxer to become the target of online jokes about his reading ability.

Nabila posted a video of herself and Mayweather playing “15 Questions for Couples” to her TikTok page. At one point, the boxing legend and the social media influencer were asked, “Who is more book smart?”

Floyd Mayweather and his girlfriend’s new video has fans bringing up 50 Cent’s past jokes about his inability to read. (Photos: gallienneeeee/Instagram; David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns)

Dozens of online comments focused on her looks and how much she resembled Kim Kardashian. But as clips of the couple spread across the internet, many commenters focused on the “book smart” question.

“Who is more book smart? I think we all knew it wasn’t Mayweather lmao,” a TikTok commenter wrote, to which one person replied, “Lol oooooh boy don’t let 50 see this video he will ride that question all day long.”

On Instagram, another fan declared, “We KNOW who [is] more book smart.”

That reply could have come particularly because there is a long history of Mayweather’s frenemy 50 Cent making fun of the 47-year-old retired athlete allegedly being illiterate.

“No lies told by 50,” one person posted in response to the couples’ video, along with a montage of Fif challenging the boxing champ to read a page from a “Harry Potter” book or “The Cat in the Hat,” over the years.

Another X user also referenced the “In da Club” rapper by writing, “The book question was the easiest to answer since 50 Cent exposed that Floyd Mayweather can’t read.”

A fourth commentator said, “50 was right this whole time please in the name of Jesus can I get an amen.”

No lies told by 50 pic.twitter.com/C3xzctx2tN — Sanctionskilledmyclub❌ (@DeludedBlue) July 28, 2024

50 and Mayweather have had a complicated friendship for years. After joining forces to launch The Money Team Promotions in 2012, the partnership ended just months later.

The split ignited a public feud. Eventually, the situation turned personal when 50 Cent called out Mayweather to read from a book on camera as part of the “Ice Bucket Challenge” for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis awareness.

To add to the growing speculation about Mayweather’s literacy skills, in 2014, “The Breakfast Club” morning show released audio of Floyd Mayweather struggling to read copy for a radio drop.

Other people insulted Mayweather’s intelligence by concentrating on another question from the video. Mayweather and Nabila were prompted to answer, “Who is more superstitious?”

A TikToker posted, “Mayweather didn’t know what superstitious meant.” Someone on Instagram aimed at the couple’s facial expression saying, “Neither knew the meaning of superstitious.”