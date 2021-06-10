Fantasia Barrino Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter from NICU

Fantasia Barrino teases fans with a photo of her newborn daughter.

After spending some days in the neonatal intensive care unit, Barrino has finally given her fans an update about the newborn daughter for her and her husband, Kendall Taylor. She posted a sweet photo of baby Keziah London Taylor that shows her holding her baby girl on her chest with a smile on her face. The Wednesday, June 9, Instagram upload prompted many of the “Truth Is” singer’s fans to rejoice in the comments.

Fantasia Barrino says she and her daughter are ‘almost home’ from NICU. (Photo: @tasiasworld/Instagram)

“Thank God she’s doing good. I’m sure she’s beautiful,” wrote a fan. Someone else said, “Lil sweetie… safe in momma arms🥰🥰🥰.” Another person was admiring the newborn’s hair. “😍 And that hair is still fly!”

Barrino and Taylor announced that their “little Angel” was welcomed into the world on May 23, and seven days later revealed that they were in the NICU because their child was born a few months too early. This is not the first milestone the married couple had to cross with this pregnancy.

The two had difficulty conceiving their first child together from the beginning. The process took about three years for them to leave their pregnancy in the hands of God and stop actively trying. Before they knew it, they were pregnant once they decided to let it happen naturally. To make extra certain that they were pregnant, Barrino took six pregnancy tests — with her throwing a positive result at her husband.

As far as Barrino having an early pregnancy, it appears baby Keziah has been rushing to get out into the world. In April, when the mother of three was only six months pregnant, she was hospitalized after experiencing contractions. Barrino filmed the moment of her in the hospital with her husband knocked out from exhaustion. She said, “My baby girl thinks she’s missing something out here, but she’s got to stay in here a little longer.”

A month later, Keziah said enough is enough and came out. Fantasia has two children, Zion, 19, and Dallas, 9, and Taylor has an adult son named Trey.