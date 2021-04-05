Fantasia Hospitalized After Experiencing Contractions Just Six Months Into Her Pregnancy: ‘My Body is Just Tired, But We’ve Got This’

Singer Fantasia Barrino recently revealed that she was rushed to the hospital after experiencing contractions only six months into her pregnancy.

The season three “American Idol” winner shared a series of clips posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 4, giving her fans an update on her condition. “Good morning. We’ve been in the hospital all day,” the 36-year-old said to the camera from a hospital bed. In light of the dire situation, the “Enough” singer made light of her baby girl’s attempt to come into the world early. “We have to stay in the hospital for a while. My baby girl thinks she’s missing something out here, but she’s got to stay in here a little longer,” she continued.

Fantasia Barrino Photo:@tasiasworld/Instagram

“I thank God for my husband,” Fantasia said after panning the camera over to Kendall Taylor sleeping in a nearby corner of the hospital room. “He’s over there knocked out, poor thing. He’s been riding in there with me.”

Fortunately, the singer seemingly alluded to some improvement as far as her condition goes, stating, “My contractions are starting to come down now. My body is just tired, but we’ve got this.”

This is the “Truth Is” singer’s first child with husband Taylor. In December 2020, Fantasia and her husband spoke candidly about fertility issues they’ve experienced during a sit-down with journalist Tamron Hall just one month before announcing that they were expecting a daughter together.

“At first, we thought we were going to have to do different things. Everybody was suggesting IVF because it wasn’t happening,” the singer said at the time. “This is a three-year journey we’ve been on.” After being given some misinformation regarding her reproductive system, the pair decided to pause on actively trying to get pregnant and just let things happen naturally.

She continued, “I kid you not, I forgot about it … And then I woke up one night, and I was just like, ‘Um, something’s different.” The Grammy Award winner admitted she took six pregnancy tests she had on standby from the previous times when she was trying to get pregnant. After the results came back positive, she flung one at her husband.

Fantasia has two other children, 19-year-old daughter Zion Quari Barrino and 9-year-old Dallas Xavier Barrino, from previous relationships.