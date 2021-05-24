‘We Were Patient Waiting on You to Enter This World’: Fantasia and Her Husband, Kendall Taylor, Welcome Their First Child Together

Fantasia and her husband, Kendall Taylor, have welcomed their baby girl!

The singer uploaded a photo on Sunday, May 23, wearing a beautiful leopard print gown, holding her belly, while standing in front of an elephant. Penning a beautiful message to their newborn, she wrote, “The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world.”

Fantasia pens message to her newborn daughter. (Photo: @tasiasworld/Instagram)

Before getting pregnant, the “American Idol” winner and her husband experienced a difficult time conceiving their first child together. The journey to getting pregnant was one that took three years, and a doctor misinforming her about her reproductive system, before the couple decided to cast their worries to the side, and let the pregnancy happen naturally. “We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself,” she continued in the caption. “Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!”

Fans were also excited about the new arrival and let it be known in the comments.

“Congrats! Happy Birthday and welcome to the world. 😍”

“Congrats she is here!!!”

“So happy for you guys!!”

Others focused on the singer’s gorgeous maternity shoot.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 by far THEE BEST pregnancy photo shoot ever!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“It’s the imagery for me🔥🔥❤️.”

Kendall Taylor pens message to Fantasia after she gave birth to the couple’s daughter. (Photo: @salute1st/Instagram)

Kendall shared a different picture of Fantasia from a maternity shoot wrapped in a white, sheer garment. He wrote, “Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for black women. “Yahweh, please empower me to lead and protect my wife and children with the highest level of wisdom, power and discipline that I have to capacity to receive!” Happy Birthday to my little Kezzy Bear! #Salute1st.”

While this is the couple’s first child together, they both are parents through previous relationships. Fantasia has a daughter named Zion and a son named Dallas, and Kendall has a son named Trey.