‘Because She’s Light-Skinned’: Candiace Dillard Reveals Reason She Believes Her ‘RHOP’ Co-Star Ashley Darby Doesn’t Receive Flak from Fans

Reality TV star Candiace Dillard of “The Real Housewives of Potomac“ claimed on Sunday, June 6, that her co-star Ashley Darby‘s “light-skinned” privilege was the sole reason why Darby hasn’t received much harsh criticism from “RHOP” fans. Dillard expressed these sentiments under All True Tea’s post, which showcased a compilation of “RHOP” fights between the cast members. Dillard received negative feedback in the past from fans after her fight with former castmate Monique Samuels, which ultimately led to a later dropped lawsuit and Samuels’ departure from the franchise.

Dillard’s comments were in response to an Instagram user, @1classyladydc, who pointed out how “reckless” Darby can be. The social media user wrote, “This reel shows how reckless Ashley’s mouth has been and still is. Yet Candiace was the villain and ganged up on by so many fans. It’s crazy how Ashley was, in my opinion, worse, but people want to ignore that. I wonder why????🤔” Dillard replied, “Because she’s light-skinned. There. It was said. I said it. Now, let’s see how fast it gets around.”

Candiace Dillard credits Ashley Darby’s “light-skinned” privileges for the main reason why Darby doesn’t receive much criticism from “The Real Housewives of Potomac” fans. Dillard shared these sentiments underneath All True Tea’s post that showed a compilation of “RHOP” iconic fight scenes. Photo:@alltruetea/Instagram

Upon viewing Dillard’s observation, several people backed the reality star’s claims.

“Chile we got u we been saying it for u. They can act obtuse all they want. We can clearly see the difference 🙄.”

“Ashley is closer to white so her antics are praised & rewarded. Ashley can defend her creep husband and viewers still go up for her.”

“Listennnnn! The whole truth and I’m tired of everyone playing dumb. It’s annoying and ridiculous!! #colorism.”

Despite Dillard’s initial “light-skinned” claims about her co-star, this wouldn’t be the first time Darby found herself involved in a controversial subject. In April, the mother of two stirred up some commotion on social media after she uploaded a series of videos explaining why spanking children is wrong.

Darby sparked the conversation after she reposted a now-expired Instagram image on her IG Story on April 29 describing the consequences of spanking. The list included “low self-esteem,” “negative parent-child relationships,” “increased risk of using aggression to solve problems” along with many other consequences.

In the clip, Darby addressed the negative and positive feedback she received from her followers by stating she’s happy this ignited a conversation. She even applauded those who shared her same views because it showed “that we are evolving, that we are learning, and we are doing better.”