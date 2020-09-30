Monique Blames Candiace For Her Infamous Fight on ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’

The reality TV world finally has seen a brawl between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard-Bassett of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” as the October 2019 altercation now has aired. Since some time has passed, both ladies now are saying they’ve grown since the incident.

During the altercation, Samuels allegedly grabbed Dillard-Bassett’s hair, pulling her down, and resulting in an all-out girl fight. The Prima Hair Collection founder filed second-degree assault charges. Samuels filed counter-assault charges, but they were later dismissed on both sides in December 2019.

(L-R): Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s “RHOP” fight aired Sunday, Sept. 27./Photo Credit: @mrsmoniquesamuels/Instagram; @candeegal09/Instagram

Since the fight footage aired on Sept. 27, Candiace admits re-watching the incident was “embarrassing. This is never somewhere that I saw myself being at any time. I’m not a fighter. I don’t fight,” she told Wendy Williams during the talk show host’s Sept. 28 show. “It’s not what I do and having gone through this and having dealt with literally the trauma of it. It’s not what I see my legacy being. I don’t want this to be representative of me or really in 2020, of Black women at all.”

“I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed for all of us,” she explained. “We are entrepreneurs, we are wives, we are mothers, we are enterprising women, we don’t do things like this. The fact that this took place, it’s embarrassing for me.”

Monique tweeted her regrets during the episode writing, “If I knew then (triggers) what I know now… none of this would have escalated this way smh #rhop #growth”

Before that, however, she made sure to clarify her side of the story, saying she only got physical after she sustained injury. “I didn’t swing/punch until after I was hit in the face with a glass #RHOP #replay”

Fellow “RHOP” cast member Ashley Darby also shared her opinion about the fight between the former friends during the show’s airing as well, tweeting, “This was a rough episode, truly. No one is innocent but it’s unfortunate it escalated this way. We all make mistakes – it’s how we move forward.”

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” air Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.