‘Anything⁠ Is Possible’: Jamaican Sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Becomes Fastest Female Sprinter Alive Since Flo-Jo In 1988

When it comes to the women’s 100 meters, Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce now holds the title of the fastest woman alive and second-fastest woman of all time following her June 5 performance in warmup event for her nation’s national trials.

The double Olympic champion clocked in at an impressive 10.63 seconds during her meet in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, a speed she said even took her by surprise.

“Honestly, no … I never expected I would run 10.6, and think it’s a good thing because there was no pressure. I’m lost for words, because 10.6 has been a dream, a goal. I’ve been working so hard, being so patient, to see it finally unfold. I’m so ecstatic,” the athlete told reporters after the race. “If I’m able to run 10.6 now … I’m just looking forward to what the process will bring. I’m continuing the work because I did say that this year I wanted nothing more than to break the 10.7 barrier, and I did it.”

The mother of one shared the news on her Instagram page with a picture of her standing next to her name and time on the race clock, writing, “Look at God!! I have worked and prayed for this moment.⁠⁠” She added, “It’s so important to walk in your purpose and hold onto your dreams. When you combine faith with hard work, ANYTHING⁠⁠ is possible. Focus on the little things you can control and the bigger picture will come together by itself.⁠⁠ Here I am, Zyon’s Mommy, 34yrs old & ⁠⁠The Fastest Woman Alive!!!⁠⁠”

Florence Griffith Joyner, famously known as Flo-Jo, is still considered the fastest woman of all time holding the women’s fastest 100 meters times of her world record of 10.49 seconds, a 10.61 run, and a 10.62, all which she ran all in 1988. The Olympic champion passed away on Sept. 21, 1998, after suffering an epileptic seizure. She was just 38 years old.

Fraser-Pryce replaced American sprinter Carmelita Jeter as the No. 2 woman in history by one hundredth of a second. Jeter ran 10.64 seconds in 2009. She congratulated Fraser-Pryce via a Twitter post, writing, “I just woke to some amazing news. @realshellyannfp has done it again. I give credit when it’s due.” She added, “You have come back from having a child and showed the world how talented and driven you are. You are officially the Fastest Women Alive. Keep motivating these young Queens #CoachJet.”

Fraser-Pryce replied, “As real as they come!! Thank you Jet! 🥰”

The 34-year-old won’t be basking in the glory of her recent achievement too long, as she is already gearing up for her next goal of making her country’s Olympic team. She told reporters after her searing 10.63 race, “Now the focus is making the national team then taking it from there.” She added, “This is just one part of the puzzle, so you can’t get too complacent and comfortable.”

Fraser-Pryce is expected to qualify easily for Jamaica’s national team, and if she does, in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics she could become the first woman to win one individual Olympic track and field event three times, plus the oldest woman to win an individual Olympic sprint title.