‘That’s How You CLEAR Rumors’: Mariah Carey Addresses Rumors of Feud with Jay-Z That Allegedly Led to Her Departure from Roc Nation

Mariah Carey wasted no time squashing a rumor that an “explosive” blowout between her and rapper Jay-Z ended her years-long relationship with Roc Nation.

Carey signed a management deal in 2017 with the company founded by Jay-Z. While managed by Roc Nation she kicked off a successful two-year run with her Las Vegas residency, put on a stellar New Year’s performance in Times Square in 2018, and most recently released her first memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” in 2020.

Mariah Carey (left) shut down rumors that she and rapper Jay-Z’s (right) working relationship ended in a major blowout over the direction of her career. (Photo: @mariahcarey/Instagram)

However, rumors of a heated exchange between the duo began circulating the web on Saturday, June 5. Reports from several media outlets included allegations of the diva being unhappy with Roc Nation’s management of her career and a meeting with the rap mogul turning into a “blazing row.”

“Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation,” claimed a ‘source’ to “The Sun.” “She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse.”

Carey, however, debunked the source’s information regarding any heated discourse in a tweet for Monday, June 7, that stated: “The only “explosive” situation I’d ever “get into” with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song “Heartbreaker”!! To the people who make up these lies I say “Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*“!”

The singer was noticeably mum regarding a split from the company, which no longer lists the chart-topping vocalist as one of its artists.

A separate ‘source’ told the “The Mirror U.K.”, “Mariah’s relationship with Roc Nation ended courteously and she & Jay-Z are on great terms. Mariah is currently represented at Range where her former Roc Nation manager is a Managing Partner.”

On Instagram, where Carey also shared her message addressing the matter, fans had a field day rooting for their fave’s ability to shut down the rumor mill.

“You know Mariah cared about this one because she actually addressed it”

“That’s how you CLEAR rumors”

“Queeen of shutting down false news 😂!!!”