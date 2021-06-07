‘It Does Move’: Tessica Brown Leaves Social Media Users Astonished With New Hair Growth Video Following Her Gorilla Glue Incident

“Hair, hair, hair. It’s the hair for me,” said Tessica Brown, who is better known as the Gorilla Glue Girl.

Last weekend Brown uploaded a video of herself showcasing her hair growth following her viral incident. She looked ecstatic with her new look while rocking an orange blouse, dazzling silver hoops, and long lashes as she ran her fingers through her loose short curls.

Tessica Brown, aka Gorilla Glue Girl, showcases hair growth in a new Instagram post. @Im_d_ollady/Instagram

“It’s the hair for me 😍🥰😘,” Brown captioned the video that garnered over 232,000 views.

Fans were happy for Brown and complimented her beauty in the comment section.

“You look superb💯🙏🏿💯.”

“It’s growing so healthy. You look great! ❤️🙏🏾.”

“Yes, it’s definitely healthy hair for me😍😍 growth; keep it up, Queen.”

“IT👏DOES👏MOVE👏 LOL looking good!”

“Come on, healthy hair growth❤️👏.”

“Lady, your natural hair is BEAUTIFUL!!!!😍🔥🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.”

In before-and-after photos, Tessica Brown shows off her healthy hair following gorilla glue incident. (Photos: @im_d_ollady/ Instagram)

In February of this year, Brown went viral when she posted a TikTok video telling social media users that she used Gorilla Glue spray instead of Got2B spray to slick down her braided ponytail. She unsuccessfully tried to move her hair despite the various products she put in to get the glue out.

After several unsuccessful attempts to get the glue out of her hair, Brown flew out to Los Angeles to receive a $12, 500 four-hour long surgery performed pro bono by Dr. Michael Obeng.

Dr. Obeng used a mixture of medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil, and acetone to break the polyurethane — the main ingredient in Gorilla Glue to free Brown’s hair.

In other good news, Brown is also expecting a baby with her fiancé, Dewitt Madison.

Brown’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ that Brown and Madison are expecting their first blessing together. The internet sensation already had five children, and Madison has four, making their blended family a soon-to-be family of 10.

She confirmed the news in an Instagram post on March 27, writing, “🙏🏼 Blessed.”

It looks like things are headed in a good direction for Brown after her viral Internet moment.