‘Congratulations’: Tessica Brown AKA ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Announces Pregnancy with Fiancé

A baby is on board for viral social media sensation Tessica Brown and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison. Brown’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ that Brown and Madison are expecting their first child together. Brown has five children from a previous relationship and Madison has four, making their blended family a soon-to-be family of 10.

The good news comes following Brown finding out that she doesn’t have breast cancer after Dr. Michael Obeng performed surgery for breast implants and a breast lift on Brown. According to TMZ, Brown and Madison have been engaged since last June and together for a year. However, the two reportedly dated years ago.

Tessica Brown @Im_D_Ollady/Instagram

Brown took to her personal Instagram page to announce the news to her followers.

“Blessed,” she captioned the photo.

The majority of fans sent their support and congratulated the mom on her sixth blessing.

Madison reportedly owns a lawn care and floor cleaning business. Brown, on the other hand, owns a daycare and is best known as the “Gorilla Glue Woman.” Brown gained notoriety on TikTok when she told the world that after she ran out of Got2b Glue freeze hairspray, she used the permanent bond adhesive Gorilla Glue as a substitute, which caused her hair not to move for days.

Some social media users begged Brown not to make the same mistake she made with her hair to her child’s hair when they’re born.

Some users even criticized Brown for using the Gorilla Glue for fame and money. This became more prominent when she first struggled to retrieve her GoFundMe account funds, as she told the New York Post, but since has received.

Viral TikToker Tessica Brown sought medical attention to help with the removal of Gorilla Glue adhesive spray from her hair. @Im_D_Ollady/Instagram

She tried to brush her hair and even wash it to no avail. The only person who could free her from her adhesive catastrophe was Dr. Obeng after Brown flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles on Feb. 11.

Dr. Obeng used a mixture of medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and acetone to break the polyurethane — the main ingredient in Gorilla Glue.

He performed the $12,500 procedure without charge, which took four hours to complete. TMZ reported that Brown was under light anesthesia during the process and, once done, she ran her fingers through her hair for the first time since using the glue.

She reportedly got her hair done for Valentine’s Day, and Brown has been mainly rocking a short cut per her Instagram photos since her viral moment earlier this year.