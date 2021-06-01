‘Run My Coin’: ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to Creator of Viral Song for Using Her Voice Without Permission

Tessica Brown, aka “Gorilla Glue Girl,” is shutting down the party.

On May 30, it was reported by TMZ that Brown and her lawyer Jeffrey Klein has sent out a cease and desist letter to multiple people and entities who are using the song “Bad Idea (Gorilla Glue Girl Remix)” on their platforms. Reason being is the song features Brown’s voice from the original clip she posted back in February, telling fans that her hair “don’t move” after she put gorilla glue in it.

Tessica Brown sends cease-and-desist letters over a song featuring her voice. (Photo: @im_d_ollady/Instagram)

The song has since blown up on multiple platforms like TikTok and Instagram and was reportedly uploaded by someone named Cocoa Brown. In a letter to Cocoa, Tessica Brown wrote, “To the extent it becomes necessary, Tessica intends to seek the recovery of all penalties, statutory damages and punitive damages for such knowing infringement as applicable.”

Not only was Brown not involved with the making of the song, but she also has not made any profit from it. The track has now been removed from social media and from streaming services. Fans shared their mixed reviews on the situation.

Comedian Ryan Davis, who seemed to understand both perspectives, spoke out on Instagram: “I’m conflicted….. You gotta pay people if you sample their voice. On the other hand….. It’s not like they sampled her music or something that she created. It’s literally a showcase of the Producer’s talent.”

Other people apparently agreed that Brown was doing the right thing. “No shade , u making fun of me & gettin paid to do it . Run my coin thanks,” said one person. Someone else said, “She’s moving smart y’all stop hating.”

But some other fans were not so sympathetic for Brown’s situation and accused her of being money hungry. “She’s just trying to get more money,” someone wrote.

On a brighter note, Brown will have something to celebrate later on this year. She announced back in March that she and her fiancé were expecting a child together. After combining the pair’s other children from their previous relationships, this child will be their tenth.

It’s unclear what the gender of their child is or when it will be due.