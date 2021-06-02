Keyshia Cole Opens Up About Her Friendship with Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Reveals How the Late Rapper Was There for Her During the ‘Lowest’ Point In Her Life

Keyshia Cole shared a sentimental story via Twitter about TLC member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes on May 28 in honor of the late rapper’s 50th birthday. Lopes, who was born on May 27, 1971, died in 2002 in a car crash in Honduras while on vacation. In the tweet, Cole, who never revealed how she met the late star, recalled when Lopes gave her “all the cash” she had at the lowest point in the singer’s life.

The “Love” vocalist wrote as she mentioned how the late rapper will always hold a special place in her heart: “I remember when I was dead ass broke, you came, and gave all the cash you had. Even let me braid your hair, (back when I braided hair) days. We Share similar tattoos… never told that side of things. But you will always hold a place in my ❤️beautiful soul!🎁HBD boo!”

Keyshia Cole remembered her friend and former TLC member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez on May 28, a day after the late rapper’s 50th birthday by sharing a story of how Lopes gave her money during a rough time in her life. (Photo: @keyshiacole/Instagram)

Upon sharing her story, Cole began to interact with a couple of Twitter users. One said to the singer that they thought it was a “coincidence” the two women shared similar tattoos, to which she retweeted and responded, “Naw. Not at all.🎁.” Another expressed that although they never got to meet Lopes, they could tell she was a “good person.” Cole replied with an amen to that opinion. “She really was. I was at my lowest! And she literally came as ‘Left eye’ and spoke life into me, when she was looking for it.”

Among those initial comments, many other people shared their reactions to the story. Some wrote they didn’t know that Lopes and Cole even knew each other, while others praised the late rapper for her kind gesture.

“Y’all were homies?! Yo…..some untold music history right here.”

“Wow didn’t know y’all was friends.”

“Awh she was a real one.”

“That was a very special person.”

Cole wasn’t the only one which commemorated Lopes’ birthday. Lopes’ TLC band mates Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas wished their sister a happy birthday on their respective Instagram pages.

Watkins said while sharing a backstage throwback image of the duo, “It’s My B👀skie’s Birthday!!! ITS HER BIRTHDAY… ITS HER BIRTHDAY!!!”

Thomas uploaded a photo of Lopes performing at the 1999 MTV Music Videos Awards. In the snapshot, the late rapper is seen puckering up her lips while posing for the camera. The mother of one wrote how this facial expression of Lopes was her “favorite” as she expressed how much she missed the star.

“That facial expression right there was always my favorite!!! She would’ve been 50 today…always missed and forever loved and in my ❤ #lefteye#demtlcguls #sisters.”