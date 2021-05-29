‘What Was the Assignment?’: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s ‘Tacky’ Date Night Outfits Leave Fans Scratching Their Heads

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey‘s Thursday, May 27, date night attire posted on the actor’s Instagram story received lackluster reviews from fans because many felt confused by the couple’s fashion statement. Jordan initially shared two photos of the pair in different posing stances, as he captioned one of the images that read, “Lori Harvey and her boyfriend,” with a blushing face emoji.

In the snapshot, Jordan wore a two-toned half-black and half-tan Fendi blazer and pants. At the same time, Harvey complemented the designer ‘fit by wearing the 2021 Spring/Summer Collection of Tom Ford mixed print look consisting of a black-and-white floral top and leopard print pants.

Micheal B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s date night outfits are amiss among fans after they threw shade at their unflattering attire. Photo:@loriharvey @michaelbjordan/Instagram

The pair — which initially wore the outfits to Drake’s Billboard Awards after party on May 24 — was styled by Jason Bolden, who expressed that both Harvey and Jordan’s “fresh” ensemble blended perfectly together by writing, “When Ur Fresh Matches👌🏾💥 TOM FORD 🙋🏽‍♀️ X FENDI 🙋🏾‍♂️💥👌🏾.”

Shortly after Jordan’s initial upload, Harvey reposted the photo and commented on how the 34-year-old was the love of her life by writing the acronym “LOML.”

Many fans bypassed every sentimental remark Jordan and Harvey made toward each other and solely focused on their outfit choices.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Photo:@michaelbjordan/Instagram

“What was the assignment?🤔”

“This is very busy.”

“Rich ppl really don’t be caring about fashion and matching. They just think they can slap anything together cause of the price.”

“Lori’s outfit is giving me a headache.”

“Money don’t give you style unfortunately 😕.”

Despite their latest fashion faux pas, Harvey and Jordan have been making all types of headlines, stemming from their lavish vacations to extravagant dates following their relationship announcement earlier this year. The couple announced they were dating in January by sharing affectionate photos on social media. This news came shortly after rumors began circulating about the pair being an item after they were spotted spending the Thanksgiving holiday together last year.