‘I Was Spinning Like a Top’: Michelle Williams Opens Up About the Hard Time She Faced When Destiny’s Child Disbanded, Suggests a Reunion Tour

Michelle Williams disclosed in her new book that released on Tuesday, May 25, how she wants to have a Destiny’s Child reunion and a mini-tour with her fellow bandmates, Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland. In Williams’s manuscript titled “Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life—and Can Save Yours,” the singer opens up about her battle with depression — during and after Destiny’s Child’s reign in the music industry — and how it led her to become an advocate for mental health.

The 42-year-old shared in the book how she wished the group that disbanded in 2006 was still together. She said, “Now, I would be lying if I said I wish we weren’t still together. I don’t know if I want to do another 60-city tour. We ain’t 25 anymore, you feel me? But I am going to just put this out in the atmosphere: B, Kelly, if you’re reading, we could always cut a short album, maybe do a mini tour. Popeyes on me!”

Michelle Williams revealed in her lastest book how she would love to have a Destiny’s Child reunion and a mini-tour with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland. Photo:@michellewilliams/Instagram

Williams also admitted she had a “hard time” professionally parting ways with Destiny’s Child, which formed in 1990, six years after she initially joined the group in 2000 following the departure of the founding members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. “But, looking back, I shouldn’t have been that surprised. I mean, the name of our last album was ‘Destiny Fulfilled.’ Logically, I could see how Kelly and Beyoncé were ready to be done.”

She added, “They’d been in Destiny’s Child since they were 9-years-old — much, much longer than I had. And for them, it was a good time to end. But emotionally, I was spinning like a top. In fact, I had a hard time even believing it.”

Although the trio’s last professional reunion was during Beyoncé’s Coachella performance in 2018, this wasn’t the group’s final life-changing moment. Earlier this month, Rowland revealed that she called via Zoom immediate family members, including Williams, and Beyonce, as she gave birth to her second son Noah Weatherspoon. Weeks later on May 19, Williams opened up about the experience during an interview with Premier Gospel.

(L-R): Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé Knowles and Michelle Williams Photo:@kellyrowland/Instagram

She said at the 33:48 mark of the interview, “Because we are a group, you know, doing photo shoots and being in quick-change booths to get out of our clothes, we are obviously, you know, familiar. But it was beautiful. It was the most tender moment, and I’m thankful that she decided to share that with us.”

Williams added that because of that particular moment and other private instances the three women shared off-stage, she never found herself questioning their friendship.

“To me, if I ever doubted friendship, [it was] not at that moment. You invited me to see you give birth? My relationship with them is never in question because we give each other that access to tender moments like that. Birthday parties, baby showers, or just ‘hey, come to the house for dinner.’ To me, that means more than getting on stage.”