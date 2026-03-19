‘Girl We Forgot About You’: Beyoncé Fans Clap Back at Former Destiny’s Child Singer Farrah Franklin Following Terrence Howard’s Wild Dating Claim

Terrence Howard is usually lowkey, but when he goes viral it’s usually for something wild and shocking that comes out of his mouth. Just like his alien admission, the “Hustle and Flow” actor dropped a bombshell about Jay-Z’s wife, Beyoncé Knowles.

Howard lit the match with his comments, and the resulting blaze pulled a former Destiny’s Child member back into the mix, as the “girl with the blue eyes” stepped in to put the record straight.

Former Destiny’s Child Singer Farrah Franklin hits back at Terrance Howard’s claim about fumbling Beyoncé for her. (Photos byJean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

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In a March 5 interview with right-wing influencer Patrick Bet-David on the “PBD Podcast,” Howard explained how he fumbled the “Bill, Bills, Bills” singer because of one of her group members.

Howard and the singer’s brief history dates back to the 2005 BET Awards, where he played one of the men serenaded by Destiny’s Child. Bey, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams performed a “Cater 2 U” chair dance for Howard, Rowland’s “Dilemma” collaborator, Nelly, and NBA legend Magic Johnson onstage.

TERRENCE HOWARD : I HAD A CHANCE TO DATE BEYONCÉ . Thoughts 💭 ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/Pjxryns2ka — BLACK FLAG 💨🏴🇺🇸 (@FlagBlack007) March 13, 2026

From the way Howard tells it, he switched it up on Knowles and paid the price later. “We had a conversation, you know, and I ended up talking to the other girl inside of, you know, Destiny[’s Child]. The girl with the blue eyes. And I remember, Beyonce looking over at me – and I think that’s why she picked me to do that dance when she did the kind of strip tease dance that we did at BET or whatever, to show me what I had lost.”

Fans instantly connected the dots to former member Farrah Franklin, who didn’t have blue eyes but green. She caught wind of Howard mentioning her and decided to share her recollection of what really happened.

She told People magazine on March 17, “I’m Farrah with the natural green eyes (not Blue lol), and I can confirm that Terrence and I had a few friendly outings—nothing romantic.”

She continued, “We went to the studio a few times, and I will say that Terrence is super talented! I won’t speculate on anything else that was said, and as always, I wish everyone well and remain focused on my own journey.”

Fans reacted to the story in Jasmine Brand’s comment section, with one person wondering, “Did he mention her name???”

A second person, who also didn’t believe the “Best Man” star, said, “You mean Beyonce passed on him. Nice try, Terrence.” A third said, “Girl we didn’t need your response we forgot all about you.”

Some fans praised Franklin for speaking up, saying, “She handled this real classy.” Meanwhile, others felt she, just like Howard, was looking for a moment nearly three decades after being kicked out of the group.

“Both of y’all could’ve saved these statements! Idk why he brought this up in the first place!”

It’s been two years since Howard’s role alongside Kevin Hart in “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” and according to IMDb, he’s only done two other movies since.

The “Empire” star believed he messed up the one chance he had. “There was a moment in which I felt something there, but that was long before she was with Jay-Z,” Howard said, concluding his tale on Knowles.

As for Franklin, she was a part of the infamous group for just a short stint. She and Williams joined as new members in 2000, replacing two original girls, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson.

Farrah Franklin responds to Terrence Howard invoking her name on a recent podcast. (Photo: @farrahfranklin/Instagram)

However, she left after about five to six months in the group. Franklin blamed conflicts with management, which, at the time, was Knowles’ father, Mathew Knowles.

“Farrah fumbled destiny’s child bc she didn’t show up to practice on time and had a bad attitude. This was confirmed years ago. Beyoncé had no reason to hate on her,” said one critic in the Jasmine Brand’s comment section, to which Frankling replied, “Bad news.”

In other comments on the Jasmine Brand post, she hinted that she would soon unveil her own truth.

“Let them eat cake … I’m putting my book out boom I know my truth you can’t tell me about it. Blessings to everyone,” she wrote.

However, in 2022, Mathew disputed her claim, alleging that Franklin not only sneaked out to a party but was also a no-show at an event in Seattle, forcing the other ladies to perform as a trio.

According to Mathew, once they got back to Los Angeles, Franklin finally called Beyonce, Rowland, and Williams and told them she was leaving the group.