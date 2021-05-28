‘Keziah Was Born a Little Too Early’: Fantasia Gushes Over Her Newborn, Reveals She Was Born Earlier Than Expected

Fantasia is still over the moon about the birth of her new baby girl.

Earlier this week, on May 23, she announced that she and her husband, Kendall Taylor, welcomed their first child together. Now she’s giving a “testimony” about their miracle baby. On Wednesday, May 26, she uploaded a picture from her maternity shoot of herself wrapped in a sheer white sheet.

Fantasia shares message about her daughter. (Photo: @tasiasworld/Instagram

She wrote, “The Wife of A King, the Mother of Two Kings and Two Queens. With it all comes A Fight and Strength like No Other. Out of every one of these Blessings I have named has also come a major Testimony.” The now-mother of three continued, “Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother.” She was only about seven months pregnant when she revealed that she had given birth.

The 36-year-old did not share any more details about her youngest daughter but instead ended her message on a positive note. She said, “When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor💪🏾.”

Fans shared positive messages with Fantasia. One said, “Amen Sending prayers & strength your way to you and your family❤️,” and another wrote, “Praying strength, healing and wholeness for your family!!!”

Fantasia and Taylor’s story is filled with miracles, love, and surprises. The American Idol winner got married to her prince charming back in 2015 after only three weeks of knowing each other. She shared with People that Taylor met all of her standards, which she wrote on an index card and placed on her wall before meeting him.

Three of the almost six years that they’ve been married the couple were trying to expand their family but had difficulty conceiving. She said on “The Tamron Hall Show” that she and her husband decided to not stress about it and to let it happen naturally. She said, “I kid you not, I forgot about it … And then I woke up one night, and I was just like, ‘Um, something’s different.” After ensuring she was pregnant by taking six pregnancy tests she said she “was so excited” that she threw one of the tests at her husband.