‘This Is a Three-Year Journey We’ve Been on’: Fantasia Barrino and Husband Kendall Taylor Talk About Fertility Struggles In New Interview

Fantasia Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor opened up about the singer’s past fertility issues and their years’-long journey of conceiving naturally during an interview with Tamron Hall on Dec. 16. Barrino announced she was expecting her third child via Instagram last month.

The “Truth is” singer revealed the couple thought they had to try different ways to get pregnant, including in vitro fertilization. “At first, we thought we were going to have to do different things. Everybody was suggesting IVF because it wasn’t happening.” She added, “This is a three-year journey we’ve been on.”

(L-R): Kendall Taylor and Fantasia Barrino Photo: @salute1st/Instagram

At the same time, the expectant mother also sought help from a doctor who initially told the “American Idol” alum that one of her fallopian tubes had closed. Following that discussion, she was later informed that the previous tube was open and “the other one’s closed.”

After the pair’s failed attempt, both Barrino and Taylor mutually decided to take a break and let nature take its course. A short time later, Barrino said she felt different. “I kid you not, I forgot about it … And then I woke up one night, and I was just like, ‘Um, something’s different.’ “

Barrino, 36, admitted she took a total of six pregnancy tests she had on stand-by — she’d previously brought them on Amazon when the couple was trying to have a baby — and when the results came back positive, Barrino threw one at her husband.

Taylor then confessed upon hearing the news that he’d never lost faith even through their struggles. “I strictly heard God tell me that He was gonna make this happen. I remember sittin’ in that office, and the doctor and my wife were going through all these scenarios. I remember saying ‘I just don’t feel like that’s our way. I’m telling you it’s gonna happen naturally,’ and I stood on that.” The entrepreneur added since the initial day Barrino told him she was pregnant, their faith in God has increased even more.

This will be the couple’s first child together. Barrino has two children: son, Dallas Xavier, 9, and daughter, Zion Quari, 19, from previous relationships, and Taylor has a son named Treyshaun.