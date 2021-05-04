‘It’s Not Easy at All’: Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels Reveal She’s Pregnant Again, Mena Shares Message About Marriage for the Haters

Congratulations are in order for Safaree Samuels, and Erica Mena as the married couple have just announced that she is pregnant with their second child.

Mena and Samuels shocked fans with their Instagram announcement on May 3 after sharing a series of stylized photos of the two of them standing on a pile of money in front of a vault, with the lingerie-clad Mena revealing a clearly swollen belly as she stood next to the shirtless Samuels. Using a combination of the name of Drake’s mixtape and lyrics from Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s song “Part 2 On The Run,” Mena wrote under the photo, “More Life♥️✨ Who wants that perfect love story anyway.”

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels announce that she’s pregnant with their second child. (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram)

Sharing the same photo, Samuels wrote his own caption, saying, “Safire got a new sibling 😇😇 New baby who dis ?? 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #2under2 time to get neutered 🤣🤣 now I need a chef and a nanny 😂😂.” In Mena’s second post, she thanked her team for being “loyal and true” while keeping the mother of two’s huge news a secret.

While many fans and friends of the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” couple were excited and gave their congratulations, others were worried about the status of their relationship. One critic said, “I dunno who needs to hear this but: Another Baby Ain’t Gonna Fix A Toxic relationship 🗣🗣🗣.” Someone else said, “Girl wasn’t he just saying he regret marrying you,” referring to Mena and Samuels’ big Twitter blowout where Samuels said marrying Mena was one of his “biggest mistakes.”

Erica Mena addresses haters about her marriage. @iamerica_mena/Instagram

But that’s not all. In January Samuels was called out for his insensitivity after Mena revealed on “Love and Hip Hop Unlocked” he said he didn’t want more kids because she got “too big.” One fan pointed that out, saying, “Congratulations to her, hopefully, she snaps right back so that he doesn’t dog her about her body again 🙄.”

However, even though many fans were concerned with the health of their marriage before deciding to have another child, Mena reminded them that marriage isn’t perfect. Using a third photo from their maternity shoot, she wrote, “Marriage – It’s not easy at all. But having a family of your very own makes up for it all. God I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I been through way to much to not be as grateful as I truly am. 🙏🏽🧿.” Safaree showed support to his wife under her post writing, “I love you my beautiful wife.. thank you for being the glue to our puzzle ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

As for the gender of their child, they do not know what it is yet, but Samuels said, “It better be a boy 😡😡😡.” He also dedicated a song to his unborn, his 1-year-old daughter Safire and his wife. In the song, he revealed that he and Mena experienced a miscarriage: “We lost one before and was devastated.”

This child will be Safaree’s second child and Mena’s third. She also has a teenage son whom she welcomed with her ex Raul Conde.