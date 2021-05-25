‘No Limit to Your Dreams’: Master P. Receives Honorary Doctorate from an HBCU

Master P is celebrating the recent change of his name.
On May 24, the hip-hop entrepreneur shared with his fans and friends on Instagram that he received an honorary doctorate degree in humane letters from HBCU Lincoln University of Pennsylvania. In the video, Master P showed a glimpse of his special day, featuring a few of the 400 graduates and their families. Some attendees of the graduation were taking pictures of him and screaming “I’m your biggest fan” as the 51-year-old told them “Don’t let nothing stop you. Don’t let nobody tell you you can do it. There’s no limit to your success.”
In the caption, he wrote, “I guess I got to change my name to, Dr. P. Miller From the projects to getting a Doctoral degree from @lincolnuniversityofpa Don’t be afraid to change, grow and educate yourself. I did it ! You can do it. #GODISGOOD #Nevertoolate #hbcu #NoLimit There is NO limit to your dreams #DRPMiller.”
Romeo Miller, who is Master P’s son, took time to give his dad a shoutout, writing out kind words about how his father is a hard worker. He said, “You make everything look easy but they don’t see the sleepless nights, I always pray to God to protect you because you only get sleep/rest on the plane. Congrats Dr.P and keep inspiring. Love u pops #NoLimit 🙏🏾💪🏾 @masterp.”
Nearly two months ago, it was reported Master P’s basketball standout son Hercy Miller will be attending an HBCU. The 19-year-old turned down scholarship offers from major Division I universities like UCLA, Vanderbilt, and LSU to commit to Tennessee State University.
His reasoning, Hercy said, “I want to be a leader, and a dream of mine and a goal of mine is to change the narrative. I want to show people you don’t have to go to one of these big schools, Power Five conference schools, just to be great. There are a lot of great people who came out of HBCUs or mid-major schools. I want to be the next one.”