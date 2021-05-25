‘No Limit to Your Dreams’: Master P. Receives Honorary Doctorate from an HBCU

Master P is celebrating the recent change of his name.

On May 24, the hip-hop entrepreneur shared with his fans and friends on Instagram that he received an honorary doctorate degree in humane letters from HBCU Lincoln University of Pennsylvania. In the video, Master P showed a glimpse of his special day, featuring a few of the 400 graduates and their families. Some attendees of the graduation were taking pictures of him and screaming “I’m your biggest fan” as the 51-year-old told them “Don’t let nothing stop you. Don’t let nobody tell you you can do it. There’s no limit to your success.”

Master P. celebrates after receiving doctorate degree (Photo: @masterp/Instagram_

In the caption, he wrote, “I guess I got to change my name to, Dr. P. Miller From the projects to getting a Doctoral degree from @lincolnuniversityofpa Don’t be afraid to change, grow and educate yourself. I did it ! You can do it. #GODISGOOD #Nevertoolate #hbcu #NoLimit There is NO limit to your dreams #DRPMiller.”

Romeo Miller, who is Master P’s son, took time to give his dad a shoutout, writing out kind words about how his father is a hard worker. He said, “You make everything look easy but they don’t see the sleepless nights, I always pray to God to protect you because you only get sleep/rest on the plane. Congrats Dr.P and keep inspiring. Love u pops #NoLimit 🙏🏾💪🏾 @masterp.”

Nearly two months ago, it was reported Master P’s basketball standout son Hercy Miller will be attending an HBCU. The 19-year-old turned down scholarship offers from major Division I universities like UCLA, Vanderbilt, and LSU to commit to Tennessee State University.

His reasoning, Hercy said, “I want to be a leader, and a dream of mine and a goal of mine is to change the narrative. I want to show people you don’t have to go to one of these big schools, Power Five conference schools, just to be great. There are a lot of great people who came out of HBCUs or mid-major schools. I want to be the next one.”