‘I Actually Got Fired’: Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Says Appearance on ‘RHOA’ Cost Her Jobs

Cynthia Bailey‘s daughter Noelle Robinson revealed during a May 9 during special episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that her appearance on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” got her fired from Nobu, a popular Japanese fusion restaurant. Robinson, alongside 12 other children from the “Housewives” franchise, made a virtual appearance on the show to talk about their lives after reality television. Others appearing included “RHOA’s” Riley Burruss, daughter of Kandi Burruss; Kairo Whitfield, son of Shereé Whitfield; and Brielle Biermann, daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

When Cohen asked the group how their parents’ appearances on television affected them, Robinson initially shared that it made her social experience with other people difficult. “It definitely made my experience a lot different and just a little bit harder for me socially … I also feel like just not even in college people just assume that you are bougie or stuck up you know, and that’s just really not true.”

Noelle Robinson admitted that her appearance on “RHOA” cost her a job at Nobu because people kept recognizing her. Photo:@watchwhathappenslive/YouTube

She added at the 16:15 mark of the talk that another downfall to reality television was her recognizable appearance that ultimately cost her the restaurant job. “I tried to get a job when I was in school and people were noticing me, and I actually got fired from the job because they were noticing me. It was actually a job at Nobu. They’re like, we don’t want people noticing you at the job. That’s not what it’s about. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, okay.’ “

Since then, the 21-year-old has been “blessed” with opportunities to work as an influencer and be a part of “really big campaigns” such as Shea Moisture, which featured her mother Cynthia Bailey.

Robinson’s virtual appearance on “WWHL” was in honor of the week-long special event called “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: A-May-Zing Bravo Party Week.” In April, Cohen announced on his Facebook page that Robinson and other “Housewives” franchise children would appear on the episode.

He wrote, “We’re gearing up for a special Bravo Kids episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss, Frankie Catania, Briana Culberson, Gia Giudice, Shane Keough, Victoria de Lesseps, Albie & Chris Manzo, Brooks Marks, Noelle Robinson, Avery Singer, and Kairo Whitfield! Post all of your questions for them, NOW!”