Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Missing Her Daughter Riley Burruss and What She Does to Cope with Her Being Away at College

Kandi Burruss candidly shared on April 14 how much she missed her oldest daughter Riley Burruss, who is currently attending college at New York University, by sharing an upload of Riley’s glam shot. In the video, the 18-year-old is seen chatting with her makeup artist and hairstylist, who goes by name The Glam Father.

The Glam Father said while playing with Riley’s hair, “Here with Miss Riley today. Getting her together with a good lay. Beautiful with the glam father. The glam father the only one. Beautiful, how do you feel?”

Kandi Burruss posts a glam shot of her daughter Riley Burruss while expressing how much she misses her ‘baby girl.’ Photo:@kandi/Instagram

Riley responded, “I feel amazing.”The mother of three revealed, in the caption, that she would get “excited” whenever her daughter would post on Instagram because it helps her feel close to Riley. “I’ve been missing my baby girl @rileyburruss since she’s been in school at NYU! I get excited just seeing her on the gram. Thanks @theglamfather & @georgemiguelc for getting her together today. 😍”

The mother-daughter duo reunited weeks prior on March 26 and shared the special moment by uploading a series of photos. Kandi captioned her post, “A daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best [email protected] my ❤️!” Riley wrote, “a mother’s love.”

Although the pair recently saw each other, the last time Riley made a public appearance with the entire family was during the holidays when they posed for Christmas photos. Many fans couldn’t help but gush over how much Riley has grown while also commending Kandi on raising a well-rounded child.

“😢😢😢she grew up so fast..beautiful young lady.”

“She has really transformed! She seems so happy and her personality is really shinning!🔥🔥❤️.”

“Your twin! She’s absolutely Gorgeous. I know you’re super proud of her ❤️.”

“Riley is beautiful and smart young lady. Kandi you did a great job raising her!💕😊.”

“She has grown up to be a beautiful young woman!! Love it!!”

Last week, “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen announced on Facebook that Riley would be appearing on a special episode of “Watch What Happens Live” alongside other children from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” including Noelle Robinson, daughter of Cynthia Bailey; Kairo Whitfield, son of Shereé Whitfield; and Brielle Biermann, daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The episode will also include kids from New Jersey, Salt Lake City, Orange County and New York franchises.

Although Cohen didn’t clarify what day the special will air or what the children would be doing, he told fans that they could submit their questions in a lengthy post.

He said, “We’re gearing up for a special Bravo Kids episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss, Frankie Catania, Briana Culberson, Gia Giudice, Shane Keough, Victoria de Lesseps, Albie & Chris Manzo, Brooks Marks, Noelle Robinson, Avery Singer, and Kairo Whitfield! Post all of your questions for them, NOW!”