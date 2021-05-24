‘Win is Going to be so Smart’: Ciara’s 10-Month-Old Son Win Leaves Fans Gushing When He Repeats This Phrase After His Mom

R&B songstress Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s youngest son, Win, is growing right before the public’s eyes.

A fan page recently posted a video of Ciara holding her 10-month-old son in a video while wearing a pink camouflage jacket and white tee.

Ciara and her son Win saying, “Come on.” @ciara_russell_wilson_fanpage/Instagram

“Say come on,” Ciara said to her baby boy. “Come on,” baby Win responded to his mother’s request. “Yay!” Ciara said, smiling at the camera. “Come on,” baby Win says again. Ciara then held her son up to the camera, saying, “Yay, come on, come on,” before the video stops.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the adorable encounter between the 35-year-old mother of three and her baby boy.

“Speaking in sentencing. WIN IS GOING TO BE so smart 👶.”

“Aww, baby, Win, you did it!!👏🤗😘.”

“He’s a handsome little KING…sorry Ciara, but your son looks just like his DADDY 😍😍😍😍😍.”

“He’s ADORABLE & looks just like his dad ❤️❤️.”

“He is soooooo cute ❤️.”

“Winnnnn😍😍😍😍😍.”

Baby win isn’t just talking now, he’s also picking up some dance moves like his mother. Ciara shared an Instagram video of her and Win on April 17 in which Win was clapping his hands to the children’s song “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

“If You’re Happy and You Know It Clap Your Hands 🥰👏 @DangeRussWilson #Family,” Ciara captioned the video.

As Ciara was singing the song to Win, the baby boy smiled and clapped. He then hurried down to his hands and knees to rock back and forth to the childhood classic.

Wilson eventually joined Ciara and Win outside, with both of them singing the song to Win. Win clapped to the second round of the music, and Ciara said, “Yay.”

The pair seems to be enjoying all the joys that parenthood has to offer them. Ciara and Wilson welcomed Win in July 2020. She shared the news with fans that baby Win had arrived with a photo of him lying on her chest as she sang him “Happy Birthday.”

“Happy Birthday, WIN. Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz,” Ciara captioned the post.

The Wilson’s are also proud parents to their 4-year-old daughter Sienna Wilson. Wilson is the stepfather to Ciara’s oldest son, 7-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.