‘Lawd My Ovaries’: Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Son Wins Fans Hearts with Cute Dance Moves

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s son is growing up in front of our very eyes.

Ciara shared an Instagram video with her fans of her 9-month-old son, Win Wilson, clapping his hands along to the children’s song “If You’re Happy and You Know It Clap Your Hands.” As Ciara sang the song to her son, Win just smiled and clapped, then eventually scooted down to his hands and knees to rock back and forth to the song.

Ciara and her son Win Harrison Wilson. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

In the second half of the video, Russell joins his wife and his son outside. This time, the husband and wife join forces and sing the song together, prompting Win this time to clap throughout the entire song. It seems that’s what Ciara was trying to get him to do before, because after finishing his last clap this second round she said, “Yay.”

“If you’re Happy and You Know It Clap Your Hands 🥰👏@DangeRussWilson#Family,” her caption reads. Fans obsessed over the Wilson’s’ child. One person said, “HE SO FREAKING HANDSOME🥺❤️.” Another hilariously wrote, “Lawd, my ovaries 🥰 (and I’m already 5 months pregnant 🥴).”

Someone else said, “Sienna spit him out! 😂,” referring to Win’s sister, who’s nearly 4 years old, and whom many say he looks just like.

Ciara and Russell welcomed Win last July. She shared the news that he’d been born with a video on Instagram of him lying face-first on her chest as she sang “Happy Birthday” to him with a mask on. “Happy Birthday WIN,” she said in addition to adding his weight. The caption continues, “Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz.❤️ 👶🏽.”

Together Ciara and Russell also have their daughter Sienna Wilson, and Ciara has Future Wilburn Jr., who will be 7 years old next month. Ciara welcomed Future with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.