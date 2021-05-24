‘Too Expensive for a Toddler’: Gabrielle Union Sets the Record Straight About Kaavia’s $3,000 Designer Bag Following Backlash

Gabrielle Union is clearing up some confusion regarding her daughter’s first designer purse.

Last week, Union uploaded another adorable video of her daughter, Kaavia James, on TikTok, this time showing her reaction to the 2-year-old opening up a gift. When she unboxed the item and found out it was a purse, a Valentino purse to be exact, she let out the cutest gasp and started walking around with it on her shoulder.

Gabrielle Union explains how her daughter received a Valentino purse. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

While the video generated over 383,000 likes and 2,000 comments, there were a few watchers who had an issue with the video. One person, who kept their identity hidden, wrote, “too expensive for a toddler. They are not materialistic like parents.” Another anonymous critic said, “if she doesn’t know what it is or how 2 spell it then she shouldn’t have it.”

It seems Union saw some of the commotion going on in the comments and decided to address it on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Awards on Sunday, May 24. The “Bring It On” star explained to “Entertainment Tonight” that “Valentino was kind enough to send us mommy-and-daughter matching bags. So for everyone who thought I bought my child a $3,000-plus bag when she can’t poop in the potty on her own, um, no. But thank you to Valentino.”

But for the fans that watched and enjoyed the video, Union informed them that her daughter loves the purse so much that “she’s been literally sleeping with it.” After seeing her purse, Union asked her daughter if she was going to sleep with it and the toddler said “yea” and proceeded to lay on the floor and snuggle up to it.

Union, who was a presenter at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, also divulged to ET that her daughter approved of her beautiful look for the event. She wore an eye-catching white, low-cut Prada gown, while her hair was styled in an updo. According to the 48-year-old, Kaavia more than just approved of the look. She said, “She thought I looked very pretty. She was like, ‘white dress.’ And I was like, ‘good?’ And she was like, ‘You look pretty, Mommy.’ ”

Union added, “It felt so good just to get out of the house. You know, there were a couple tears from Kaav at the door. She’s like, ‘Have fun, Mom.’