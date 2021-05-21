‘Omg the Cutest Ever’: Phaedra Parks’ Fans Swoon Over the Latest Image of Her Sons as They Welcome a New Addition to the Family

Phaedra Parks tugged her fans’ heartstrings on Tuesday, May 18, after the self-proclaimed “Southern Belle” announced that she, alongside her sons, welcomed a new addition to their family, a puppy named Phoenix. Parks shared the news by posting an image of the entire family, including her sons Ayden, 11, and 8-year-old Dylan Nida. She revealed in the caption that Phoenix was Dylan’s “last” birthday gift.

Parks wrote as she mentioned how radio host MzShyneka topped all the gifts Dylan received. “We saved the best #birthday present for last! Introducing #Phoenix #Dylans #puppy 😍 and auntie @mzshyneka topped it off with a shout out 😍 Thank you for all the birthday love 😘💕😍.”

Phaedra Parks’s fans fawn over her latest photo of her sons Ayden (left) and Dylan (right) Nida as they announced they have welcomed a puppy named Phoenix into the family. Photo:@phaedraparks/Instagram

Immediately after Parks uploaded the photos, fans flooded the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s comments section by mentioning how beautiful her family was, especially her sons.

“What an amazing family!”

“Look at these handsome guys ❤️.”

“Beautiful family. Phaedra doing a marvelous job raising these black kings. God continue to watch over them. 🙏🏽❤️”

“Awww your sons are so handsome. Congratulations on the new addition.”

“Omg the cutest ever❤️”

Last week, the former reality star celebrated Dylan’s birthday, which was initially on May 8 — along with Mother’s Day — by writing him a touching message begging her son to stop growing up so fast, “One time for my #MothersDay baby #HappyBirthday Mr. President #eightisenough #8.”

On May 6, Parks commemorated the festivities a little earlier when she allowed Dylan to participate in Soulja Boy’s “She Make It Clap” challenge — a dance challenge that included an individual clapping and punching the air in three different spots while wrapping it up with the “Superman” dance.

In the upload, she informed her fans that she wanted to give Dylan “whatever he wants” because of his upcoming birthday. Parks wrote, “#shemakeitclapchallenege because it’s his #birthday week so he can have whatever he wants #taurus season #8here we come Side note: The #President is a one-take wonder no do-overs/no rehearsing/ do it and it’s done #boymom.”