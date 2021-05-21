‘Camera Ready’: Marlo Hampton Throws Shots at Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Simon Guobadia After He Debuts a New Look

Marlo Hampton voiced her opinion about the latest look of the fiancé of Porsha Williams, a former friend of Hampton, after The Peach Report Daily reposted the entrepreneur flaunting his new smile, a permanent set of porcelain veneers. Hampton suggested that Guobadia — who announced his engagement to Williams earlier this month after sharing a lengthy post on his Instagram account — was getting ready for his season 14 “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” camera time. She wrote, “Yassss camera 🎥 ready smile.”

Guobadia’s friend and owner of Jimenez Dental Studio in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Edgar Jimenez, initially uploaded the image of him, an unidentified man, and Guobadia on Wednesday, May 19, following Simon’s procedure. Jimenez shared with his followers that Guobadia traveled from Uganda to get a smile he wanted.

Marlo Hampton says Porsha Williams’ fiancé Simon Guobadia is “camera-ready” following his porcelain veneer operation — results from which were reposted on The Peach Report Daily. Photo:@thepeachreportdaily/Instagram

“My brother @iamsimonguobadia flew in all the way from Uganda 🇺🇬 to get a permanent set of Porcelain Veneers done at our lab! We’re honored to have given him the smile that he’s been dreaming for at Jimenez Dental Studio 🦷.” Williams, in turn, complimented her future groom by writing how “hot” the 56-year-old looked. She said, “He’s soo hot 😘.”

Fans’ reactions to The Peach Daily Report’s repost were split. Some agreed with Hampton and reiterated that Guobadia is preparing for his camera time when “RHOA” returns for the next season. Others pointed out that Williams’ “hot” response to Guobadia’s new look could be fake.

“Yes Simon getting TV ready😂🎥.”

“He’s getting ready to hold that peach 🍑.”

“He is preparing for his debut on the main stage of Season 14. Could have went to Heavenly down the road.”

Simon Guobadia (center) flew from Uganda to Minnesota to get veneers and his “brother” and dentist Edgar Jimenez (right) shared the results. Photo:@edgar_jdsmpls/Instagram

“Chile she got them $40 million goggles on because 🥴.”

“She sound desperate af. He’s not hot and he got horse teeth just like her 😂.”

“Lmfao “so hot” girl you don’t even talk like that I know this is made up 😂.”

Earlier this week, Hampton commented on Williams’ recent engagement to Guobadia and claimed that the couple’s relationship is just for a storyline for “RHOA.” Of the engagement, Hampton said on May 18, while on Instagram Live, “I don’t think it’s real… That s–t ain’t real. But guess what good storyline though.”

She added that she didn’t believe the news because of Williams’ Christian background and the morals she was raised with now that she is engaged to Guobadia who is still legally married.

Hampton said, “I just don’t believe her coming from the household she was raised in and the Christian family…Some s–t you don’t do.”