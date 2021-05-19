‘My Wasband Isn’t Involved In Their Lives’: Towanda Braxton Makes Shocking Claim About Co-Parenting with Ex-Husband Andre Carter

Towanda Braxton made some damning claims about how difficult it’s been co-parenting with ex-husband Andre Carter on May 14 during an interview on “Get Into It with Tami Roman.” Braxton and Carter share two children, son Braxton, 15, and a 14-year-old daughter named Brooke. The “Braxton Family Values” star told the show’s host Tami Roman that Carter had been an absentee father since the pair finalized their divorce in 2017.

About six minutes into the interview Braxton disclosed — while referring to Carter as her “wasband,” an ex-husband — how much she says it breaks her heart seeing her children not have a relationship with their father, “It’s been a little challenging. Like I said, my wasband isn’t involved in their lives at all. At all. He doesn’t see them. He bumped into my son about a year or so ago. You heard me, bumped into. He hasn’t seen our daughter in about three years. And it’s just — it hurts my heart.”

Towanda Braxton said during a new interview with Tami Roman that her ex-husband Andre Carter hasn’t been in their children’s lives following their divorce. (Photo: @foxsoul/YouTube)

The 47-year-old added that she took her children to therapy as an outlet “to get their feelings out.” “I thought that it would be helpful for them to immediately go into counseling. … They have to get their feelings out. They have to understand that it’s not their fault. Kids will carry on that burden for a long time. I never wanted that for my kids.”

Braxton wrapped up that statement by saying because the reality star is a “product” of divorced parents herself, she knows that her children will “bounce back,” especially with some healthy reinforcements along the way.

When Roman asked Braxton the cause behind the disconnect between Carter and his children, Braxton claimed Carter informed her that he didn’t want “anything to do with the kids” if she ever left him.

(L-R) Braxton Montelus Carter, Towanda Braxton, Brooke Carter and Andre Carter pose backstage at the Rookie USA fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 3, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

The mother of two said on mark 7:39, “Honestly, I have to tell you that he told me that if I divorced him, he would just be cordial with the kids. He’s not going to want to have anything to do with the kids. … I actually taped him. I recorded the conversation. I actually have it on tape. These aren’t the things that I’m making up. I’m not defaming him in anyway. These are just facts.”

Carter and Braxton were married 12 years before Braxton filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Since then the mother of two has become engaged to her fiancé Sean Hall. The couple announced their engagement to TMZ when Hall and Braxton were at the LAX airport last year.