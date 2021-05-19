‘Harpo Who Dis Woman’: Kenya Moore’s Unrecognizable New Look Has People Confusing Her with Naomi Campbell

Kenya Moore‘s new unrecognizable look had fans claiming the reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” resembled former supermodel Naomi Campbell after she uploaded a caption-free Instagram story on May 16. Moore — who was wearing a floral ensemble in the recording as her light tresses blew in the wind — was seen gazing into the camera while using an Instagram filter, which slightly altered her physical appearance, including her lips.

The mother of one was attending the wedding for her makeup artist and friend George Miguel in New York. Moore shared images from the wedding, including the grooms exchanging vows with the caption, “where there is love there is God.” Following the nuptials, the Kenya Moore Hair Care creator gave fans a look into the reception by reposting a video from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who was also in attendance.

Kenya Moore’s latest look had fans doing a double-take after they confused the reality star with former supermodel Naomi Campbell. Photo:@thekenyamoore/Instagram Story

Many fans overlooked the joyous moment and occasion and revisited her initial story, where she shared similar features to Naomi Campbell. Some brought up how they thought at first glance it was the former supermodel, while others asked why Moore looked different.

“Why did I think this Naomi Campbell? Lol.”

“What’s wrong with her face?”

(L-R): Kenya Moore and Naomi Campbell Photo:@thekenyamoore @naomi/Instagram

“Why she look different.”

“Giving me Naomi👏.”

“Harpo who dis woman, 😂😂😂😂😂 I thought this was Naomi Campbell.”

This isn’t the first time Moore’s look has become a topic of conversation. Last month, many followers commented on Moore’s massive weight loss after she uploaded a bikini pic displaying her tiny physique as she posed on a yacht. The 50-year-old was filming “Real Housewives All-Stars,” a Housewives crossover series that included her “RHOA” costar Cynthia Bailey, “The Real Housewives of New York” stars Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, and Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” plus “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kyle Richards.

In the past, Moore Has credited a weight-loss program, working out and eating right as main factors for her newly slim figure.