LAPD Opens Investigation Into T.I. and Tiny Sexual Abuse and Drugging Allegations

The sexual misconduct and drug abuse accusations mounting against hip-hop couple T.I. and Tiny Harris aren’t stopping and a Los Angeles woman is the latest to come forward with disturbing details, which are now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Beast that an unnamed woman came forward with information regarding an alleged 2005 assault against her by the couple and the department is actively investigating the claims.

According to the April 2021 investigative report, the woman alleges that she was invited to hang out at a club after being introduced to T.I. and Tiny by “a man handing out flyers in the mall.” While out, the woman claims to have had two drinks, then a sip of Tiny’s Patron, before eventually being invited back to the stars’ hotel room to continue the party.

From there, the situation escalated. “Once in the bathroom, Tiny took off all of the victim’s clothing,” the report states, according to the Daily Beast. “Tiny was also naked, wearing only a shower cap. T.I. came into the bathroom naked. All three got into the shower and T.I. told the victim she looked better naked.”

The LA accuser claims that at one point during the encounter, the “U Don’t Know Me” rapper “stuck his toes into her vagina,” which caused her to feel sick and run to the bathroom. The woman maintains that the last thing she remembered was sitting on the couch before waking the next morning with a “very sore and had a burning/itching sensation” in her vagina.

A second woman, Rachelle Jenks, filed a police report with similar allegations in Las Vegas earlier in the month, however, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department would not confirm or deny whether the investigation was active.

In the police report, Jenks claims that in 2010 she was approached by Tiny while she was using the restroom at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport, and that Tiny invited Jenks to come later in the evening to the hotel room she and T.I. had. Much like the LA accuser’s story, Jenks claimed Tiny offered her a shot of Patron, and she began feeling sick not long after.

“Jenks states that she believes the initial shot of Patron was spiked and because she was drugged and under the influence, she was not able to properly consent to the events that transpired,” the police report reads.

She also alleges that T.I. took her to both Los Angeles and Florida against her wishes via tour bus, took her ID, forced himself on her, and made her “have sex with multiple women that I did not know.”

Both women have procured legal counsel with attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is representing over a dozen of now nearly 40 accusers who said they were drugged, sexually assaulted, kidnapped, threatened or falsely imprisoned by the pair.

In March, six additional women came forward and said they were drugged, sexually assaulted, kidnapped, threatened or falsely imprisoned by the Harris couple.

At the time of writing, the couple has not commented on the latest allegations, but previously has staunchly denied any misconduct.