‘I Think You Love Him More Than He Loves You’: Halle Berry Fires Back at Troll While Showing a Little PDA with Her Man Van Hunt

Halle Berry and her musician-boyfriend Van Hunt are still going strong.

On a May 15 Instagram photo, Berry planted a big kiss on Hunt while wearing nothing but floral swimsuit bottoms and a white T-shirt. Hunt, who seemed to feel differently about the weather that day, wore a grey long-sleeved hoodie and neon green bottoms.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt share some PDA on Instagram. (Photo: @halleberry/Instagram)

The two wrapped their arms around each other, cementing it as the perfect intimate photo. She even let her fans in on a little secret about how they’ve been maneuvering in their relationship. Berry wrote, “we do this thing called whatever the f*ck we want ! 💋”

The couple received nods of approval from both their celebrity peers and their fans. Actress and “The Real” daytime talk show co-host Garcelle Beauvais wrote, “Keep doing it ❤️❤️,” in support of Berry’s caption. “You guys are freakin hot,” wrote “Good Deeds” actress Thandie Newton.

But, of course, celebrities never just have fans, they also have haters. One person managed to come up with the thought that Hunt is not as into Berry as she is into him. That person wrote, “I think you love him more than he loves you !!”

Unfazed, the “Catwoman” actress hit him with a polite clap back. She replied, “ummmm don’t think so…not this time ❤️.”

The 54-year-old whose response seemed pretty confident has had her fair share of public romance and breakups. She has been married three times and also dated a few people. She has two children: a daughter and, with her third husband, a son. Hunt, on the other hand, has yet to make it to the altar. However, the Grammy Award-winning singer does have a son as well, a teenager.

Perhaps that will be changed, and Hunt will get the opportunity to say “I do” with Berry. September will make a year that the two went Instagram official with their relationship, but there are hints on their social media pages that the two were romantically involved months before coming out to the public. Although it’s not clear when exactly the two started dating, they each have photos dating back to July where they are pictured in intimate photos with an anonymous person.