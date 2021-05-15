Jaden Smith Is Opening a Restaurant to Provide Free Food to the Homeless, But There’s a Catch

Jaden Smith is expanding his philanthropic efforts in the form of a restaurant for the less fortunate.

In 2019 the rapper launched his “I Love You” vegan food truck in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles to provide free food for the homeless. According to the L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce, the 0.4 square-mile area has over 2,500 unhoused people living there. Smith’s truck has helped feed thousands of people in need, not only in L.A. but also in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City.

Recently “The Pursuit of Happyness” star told Variety that he’s slated to open a restaurant to serve disadvantaged communities, but there’s a catch. The 22-year-old revealed that anyone, homeless or not, will be welcome to come to dine at the eatery. Homeless people get to eat for free, “but if you’re not homeless, not only do you have to pay, but you have to pay for more than the food’s worth so that you can pay for the person behind you,” the actor told the media publication.

The son of Hollywood acting veterans Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith garnered applause and respect from fans and fellow public figures. One Twitter user commented, “He has been giving clean water to flint and feeding people on skid row for years now. 22 year old jaden smith is doing more than the entire us government.”

Another person wrote, “I’m into it. I hope this model succeeds to teach compassion to those who are privileged.”

“Jaden Smith launching a 24 hour restaurant for the homeless to eat for free? We love to f- – -ing see it. Wow,” a third wrote. (The rapper has yet to confirm store hours).

Even when critics expressed doubt about the viability of his venture or told him to “just start a charity,” fans were quick to come to the rapper’s defense, including one Twitter user who commented, “When your intentions are good, the rest will handle itself.” They added, “As with any charity, you can’t get caught up in the specifics.. you have to go into it just attempting to do what’s right. But trust me, I know where you are coming from with so many crooked people out there..”

Another user expressed, “I don’t understand the negative comments under this post. The kid is doing something great and we should all be in support of it.”

Smith didn’t reveal when he plans to open up the establishment or where it would be located. Stay tuned as this story continues to develop.