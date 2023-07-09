‘Fresh PopPop of Bel Air’: Will Smith Hints at Wanting to Become a Granddad In Celebratory Post for His Son Jaden’s 25th Birthday

No one can ever deny that rapper-turned-actor Will Smith is a doting and affectionate father.

So it was no surprise that the actor took to Instagram to affectionately shout out his youngest son, Jaden, for his 25th birthday. On July 8, the Academy Award winner shared a beautiful black-and-white picture of the two reading a paper on Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote “Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?! When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old… I’m just sayin’… Wha’s up? What you doin’ over there?”

Will Smith shares sweet post for his son Jaden’s 25th birthday. @willsmith/Instagram

Smith noted that it was his “favorite picture” of the two together, as did some fans in his comment section.

Comments immediately started to pour in with many wishing the “Icon” rapper a happy birthday. But some peeped his dad’s little hint about wanting to be a granddad and refused to let it slide.

Fans wrote, “He said give me a grandchild now!!! Lol” and “He wants to be called grand pa.”

Jaden’s grandmother Gammy Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother, jokingly suggested a reason why Jaden didn’t have any children yet: “He’s smarter than you,” she wrote with a series of laughing and winking eye emojis.

Some of the 25-year-old’s fans chimed in, stating that Gen Z was holding off from having children too early.

“These adults kids aren’t having any kids anytime soon they’re enjoying life as they should.”

“Yea uncle Will we have kids in our 50s now.”

“Our generation waiting til we grown a- – adults before kids lol.”

“No rush on being the fresh PopPop of bel air.”

Jaden was not the child that Will had at 25. His oldest son, Willard Carroll “Trey” Smith III, was born in 1992, five years before Jaden.

One fan actually brought Trey into the grandbaby conversation, writing, “The 2 yr old…you had at 25…should be the one giving you a grandchild.”

Will Smith shares sweet photo with his children Jaden, Willow and Trey on Father’s Day:



“Jaden never smiles in his pics. I made some changes. I hope he doesn’t mind” pic.twitter.com/xT0wkDZLyV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2021

The “Bad Boys” actor shares Trey with his first wife, Sheree Zampino. The former couple were married from 1992 to 1995. He married Jada in 1997, and last year they celebrated their 25th anniversary.

A few months back, their daughter Willow performed at Coachella, where her brother, Jaden joined her on stage. At the end of their performance, he shared with the crowd how proud of her he was.

“It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this,” said Jaden before Willow embraced him with a big hug.

“I love you so much. I’m so inspired by you. I’m so inspired and happy for what you’re doing in the world and the amount of people’s lives that you’re changing and the music that you’re making. I love you so much.”

Their father couldn’t hold back his tears as he proudly watched his kids from the audience and recorded footage on his phone. It’s more than clear that the Smith kids are comfortable with showing their love and affection for each other in public.