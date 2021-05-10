‘Literally Crying and Screaming’: SWV Singer Coko Clemons Reveals the Shocking Reason Behind Her Odd Behavior at ‘Verzuz’ Battle

On Saturday, May 8, viewers gathered to watch legendary R&B girl groups SWV and Xscape go hit for hit for a special Mother’s Day Weekend edition of “Verzuz.” While all members from each group were in attendance, SWV’s Coko Clemons appeared to look slightly uncomfortable, garnering concern from onlookers.

Shortly after the show, the vocalist revealed that she almost did not make it to the highly anticipated event, which reportedly was held in Atlanta, after witnessing a tragic incident.

(From left) Latroy Brinkle, Coko Clemons, and Tamiya Davis outside of a hotel where they had been staying before the “Verzuz” event on Saturday, May 8.

In a lengthy post uploaded to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 8, the “Weak” songstress explained the cause of her demeanor Saturday night, writing, “Last night as I’m preparing for Verzuz, a lady was shot outside my hotel window.”

Sharing two photos featuring her son Jayye Michael and team members Tamiya Davis and Latroy Brinkle, Coko continued, “To see & hear the four shots, see her laying on the ground and all the blood was unbelievable!! Thennnn…I get to the venue and had a really bad anxiety attack!😱 Literally crying & screaming.”

The 50-year-old expressed that had it not been for her son and staff, she probably wouldn’t have made it to the show at all. “Thank you for calming me down & understanding my mental,” she added. “I love y’all to the fullest!!❤️❤️❤️ I always say most won’t care to understand but when you get those that do cherish them!!🌹🌹🌹.”

Fans and celebrity friends sent their prayer for the young woman Coko mentioned and to her and any other affected by the tragic event. Grammy award winner and collaborator Missy Elliot wrote, “Praying for comfort & peace for you🙏🏾You just never know what someone dealing with. But You still pushed through & Saaang down 💜 prayer up🙏🏾.” She shared another post, stating, “Prayers for the young lady shot and all who were affected by this 🙏🏾.”

DJ Spinderella, who was also in attendance, commented, “Sis I had no idea what was happening backstage .. to know you pulled it off despite all that was crazy. I’m so proud of you 😍.”

“Yes indeed! So sorry you had to witness that Coko – we love you and you ladies were amazing last night,” gospel singer Anita Wilson wrote. “Thank u for being there and pressing through – your presence alone blessed us all!❤️❤️❤️.” “❤️❤️❤️ We noticed I knew something had to be wrong!” a fourth wrote. “I could see it in your face! Y’all killed it at the after the second half 🔥🔥🔥.”

As of late, there is no news reporting on the victim Coko said was shot outside her hotel room.