SWV’s Lelee Shuts Down the Thought of Getting Married Because Married Folks Say It’s ‘a Lot of Work, ‘I’m Not Sure If I Wanna Work Full Time’

SWV member Leanne “Lelee” Lyons has an answer for fans and family members wondering if and when she’ll get married. The ’90s chart-topper says never but not because she doesn’t have suitors. But simply because being locked down from now until death do us part seems like “a lot of work.”

The “Rain” singer took to social media to send a message to her 332K followers, sharing, “Many ask, Lelee why aren’t you married yet? When you gon get married? So, I asked them, how is it being married? They say, it’s a full time job —it’s alot of work.”

She continued, “I’m thinking, well, I’m not sure if I wanna work Full time the rest of my life. I’ll be at the age of retirement still working Full Time.”

Some of her male fans want her to reconsider them for the job. If she were looking for someone to marry, one wrote, “All I know is I would TUHDAY,” and another added, “Man, this woman is sexy!”

SWV’s LeLee Lyons (Photo: @therealleleeswv / Instagram)

Others noted that being “single sure is fun,” and that they applaud Lyons’ answer to those pushing her to wed.

“Great response. It’s not for everybody.. And it’s definitely Nobody’s business if you’re not!” one comment read.

Most people retire from full-time work after several decades of work. Lelee and her sisters with voices first made a splash in music in 1992 with their debut album “It’s About Time,” with the hit singles “Right Here,” “Weak,” “Anything,” and “I’m So Into You.”

Leanne Lyons of SWV has a few thoughts about marriage. (Photo: @TherealleleeSWV/Instagram)

Over the last 31 years, with only a break from 1998 to 2005, the ladies have grown up in front of the world’s eyes, releasing Billboard-conquering and Grammy-award-nominated music, performing at festivals, and touring around the world.

Recent reports claim the SWV ladies are slated to return to reality television with the second season of the Bravo docu-series “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B,” which followed both groups as they prepared to go on tour.

Fans were quick to shut that down, saying that “Lelee said not true” and noting that they wish the show would return because they enjoyed seeing the group getting their flowers.

Lelee said not true but I would love if it was because I felt SWV finally got their flowers after this show — Porterhouse1974 (@Porterhouse1974) March 15, 2024

Currently, Lelee and her group mates, Coko Clemons and Tamara ‘Taj’ George, are performing at show dates spawned from the show. Xscape member LaTocha Scott was not featured on the event’s performers list, but her former group members Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Scott’s sister, Tamika Scott were. Some of the dates are not just SWV and Xscape but also include other ’90s girl groups Total and 702.

Lelee is “booked and busy.”

With a full-time job as a platinum-selling artist, marriage might be a little much for a 50-year-old Bronx bombshell. Luckily for fans, for now, she is married to the music.