‘You’re Just Showing Off’: Marlon Wayans’ ‘Dad Body’ Photo Inspired By Will Smith Goes Left After Fans Rave Over His Appearance

Marlon Wayans‘ “dad body” posts on Wednesday May 5, were anything but disappointing, according to his legions of fans who expressed how amazing he looks at his current weight following his 2-for-1 shirtless photos. The “White Chicks” actor revealed Will Smith‘s candid upload — in which Smith talked about his weight gain during quarantine — earlier this week motivated him to share his story. Wayans disclosed that he plans to his have “best body” by his 49th birthday on July 23.

The father of two, who shared a side profile pic, wrote, “Hey @willsmith posting my dad body/quarantine body too… fuck it! Wait a month… gonna post my transformation by my bday. I’ll have the best body of my life 7/23/2021 stay tuned. #dadbodychallenge.” A short time later, following the initial post, Wayans uploaded another image, this time showcasing his semi-toned torso in a mirror shot. In the caption, he informed his fans that the mirror snapshot was three weeks old and reiterated that all he needs is “3 months” to get his “sick” body. The actor said, “3 weeks ago… working this dad body off… give me 3 months. By July 23 2021 it’s gonna be sick.#dadbodychallenge.”

Marlon Wayans’ “dad body” posts inspired by Will Smith get derailed after fans compliment his new look. Photo:@marlonwayans/Instagram

Fans were torn in the comments after Wayans’ revelation. Some felt he was trolling or joking about the entire thing, while others mentioned how this is the best Wayans has ever looked.

“Now Marlon you’re just showing off 😂 that Dad bod better than most normal bods.”

“This ain’t no dad bod.”

“What dad bod 👀 he gotta be trolling cuz ion see it 😂.”

“First of all, Marlon looks goodt!”

“Why i feel like that’s the best Marlon ever looked. Keep the dad bod boo.”

One fan went as far as to recite an iconic line from Wayans’ hit film “White Chicks.” That person wrote, “What a beautiful chocolate man.”

Marlon Wayans shows off his progress after working out for three weeks. Photo:@marlonwayans/Instagram

As many people shared their reactions to Wayans’ latest upload, several others couldn’t help but bring up the person behind the initial post that started it all: Will Smith. One wrote,”WILL WHAT YOU STARTED 😂.” An Instagram user said, “Will always starting some nonsense 😭.”

On May 2, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star admitted to his millions of followers that he was in the “worst shape” of his life. He wrote, while rocking what appeared to be underwear, a windbreaker and slippers, “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

Days later, the 52-year-old shared how he plans to get in tip-top shape and mentioned he will be documenting the entire journey on YouTube. Smith said, “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works! 😬.”