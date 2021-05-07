‘He Somewhere Punching the Air Right Now’: Gabrielle Union Recalls the Time She Was Ghosted By Her Prom Date

Gabrielle Union is taking a trip down memory lane and bringing her fans with her.

While many know the actress’ “love of her life” to be Dwyane Wade, Union reveals he was not the first person she thought she would be spending a lifetime with. On TikTok, a place where Union has been creating most of her funny content, she posted a video on Thursday, May 6, with a photo of her prom date.

Gabrielle Union shares story about the time her prom date ghosted her. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

Union, who appeared in front of the old photo, pointed at her anonymous date, while singing along to the Noisette’s song “Never Forget You.” She wrote on the photo, “Went to Prom with the ‘love of my life.’ Never seen nor heard from him.” She also wrote a hilarious caption in true Union fashion: “Cheers to #107 of 783 “Loves of my life” 😅 The support group meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays #GoodMemories #prom #highschool.”

Fans cracked up over the video and chimed in on it in the comments. One person said the 48-year-old’s former date is “somewhere punching the air right now.” Someone else predicted another scenario, writing, “You know that picture is probably framed up in his grandma’s/moms house somewhere.” Another person hilariously came up with a line the man may try to use to get her back. The fan wrote, “He’s gonna come back like ‘I never forget our Union but I really think through this [if] we tried.”

As for people who are concerned whether Wade approved of the TikTok, he’s probably just fine because right before posting the video about her ex, Union posted a trending TikTok video of her claiming her now-husband. Using a viral sound from the “Steve Wilkos Show,” Wilkos’ voice can be heard asking “this is your man?” Union pops up saying yes and when he tells her to “look at the screen,” a photo of Wade with his hair sticking up appears. Union had a shocked reaction, but reaffirmed that she is going to “stick beside him,” as she ate her popcorn.

Union and Wade have known each other since 2007. In 2014, they decided to tie the knot after years of dating, and, in November 2018, they welcomed their first child together, Kaavia James Union Wade via surrogate. Wade has three children from a previous relationship and is raising his nephew as well.