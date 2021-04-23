‘I Should Have Never Done That’: Gabrielle Union Blind-Sided By Dwyane Wade After They Celebrate Wade Becoming a New NBA Owner

In light of the recent announcement that her husband Dwyane Wade is now a part of the Utah Jazz ownership team, Gabrielle Union decided to do something she’s definitely good at doing: making a funny TikTok.

On April 21, the video showed her and Wade enjoying a glass of wine. Union starts by saying “I love that you are an owner! An NBA owner, that’s huge! That changes our whole family,” the actress said in clearly acting mode. Wade said, “thank you babe” as he swiftly slid the check over to his wife. He added, “You gotta pay that” before continuing to talk about his accomplishment. Turning to talk to someone else next to him, he said “So what I was saying was, you know to be an owner…the levels you got to go to in life is next level. As her husband was talking, Union wore a blind-sided look on her face over her husband expecting her to pay the tab.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

The hilarious video continued with Union taking a quick glance at the bill, and she uncomfortably but jokingly reached into her purse to pull out her card. Wade asked if she’s “good” and Union brushed the whole thing off by saying, “Yea you know, I mean, that’s why I work. Ya know for these moments, so that I can contribute.” Wade then called over the waiter, and before the video ended Union quickly asked, “Wait, are you ordering more?”

It was Friday, April 16, when news broke about Wade purchasing an ownership stake in the NBA team. The 39-year-old is the newest person to invest in a minority ownership stake. Ryan Smith, the billionaire founder of Qualtrics and head of the ownership group, spoke about having Wade as a part of the group. He said in a statement, “Dwyane is not only a basketball legend, he is also a great leader, businessman, and human being. As we continue to build on the incredible legacy of the Utah Jazz franchise, we are excited to add Dwyane’s experience and expertise to the equation. Utah is an amazing place and I couldn’t be more thrilled about the future of the franchise and the future of this state. Dwyane’s influence will be important to both.”

Wade also had some words for why this partnership is the “perfect fit” for him. He said in a statement, “Partnering with Ryan and the Utah Jazz is the perfect fit as we share the same vision and values. Not only is this group focused on building a championship franchise, they are also committed to using their platform to do good and actively create a more inclusive, equitable world. We share a lot of the same goals and are trying to go the same places in life.”