‘No Competition’: Monica and Ashanti Get Fans Riled Up After They Both Step Out In Similar Balmain Outfits

Ashanti and Monica are twinning, and it’s too hard to tell which one killed the outfit more. The 40-year-old singers each stepped out looking drop-dead gorgeous in their monogram-printed outfits from Balmain.

Monica, who debuted her look first on Monday, April 26, wore a mini skirt and a shoulder-padded blazer. Retail costs for the outfit exceeded $6,000, with the jacket costing a whopping $3,795, the crop top $950 and the skirt $1600. She finished the look off with shades while her hair was styled in her signature bob. The “Angel of Mine” singer revealed the outfit with a TikTok. She shared a picture from her 1995 music video “Before You Walk Out of My Life,” wearing the white heels everyone clowns her for, then popped up holding a pair of similar white heels. She mouthed along the words with the audio saying “Oh she passed away. Awww.” She wrote that she “can’t get away from these shoes,” in the caption.

Monica (Photo: @monicadenise/Instagram) and Ashanti (Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

Ashanti’s look was slightly different, but was just as sexy. Instead of the three-piece, she opted for a one-piece. She posted an Instagram photo on Sunday, May 2, of her stepping out in a long-sleeved curve-hugging dress. It wasn’t just the outfit and print itself that made her and Monica match, but the “Rock Wit U” singer also had on a pair of shades. Ashanti had her hair up in a ponytail and wore red lipstick and black pumps. Monica did not specify where she was going at the time of her dressing in the Balmain ‘fit, but it looks like Ashanti was getting cute to go to a grand opening. Apparently, she attended the grand opening of a Pittsburgh hookah lounge called Soldi on Sunday. It’s not clear if she performed as well, or if she just spoke but in one picture she is smiling and holding a mic.

Fans shared their thought on which one of these Queens slayed the look the best. One person said, “Monica like I said. Sis ate & left no crumbs 😍, “ and another said, “Ashanti but they both bomb ❤️❤️.” Someone else mentioned that instead of comparing the two maybe people should just show them both some love. “Yall always tryna compare women, both look great ..period. No competition,” they wrote.