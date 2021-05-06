Erica Mena Threatens Wendy Williams After Host Says ‘Babies Don’t Save Marriages’ Following Pregnancy Announcement

Erica Mena has had enough of all of these haters making negative remarks about her pregnancy, and now she’s calling out Wendy Williams specifically.

The “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star had a few choice words for the TV host. On Wednesday, May 5 she said, “@WendyWilliams At this point let’s link up so I can beat your ass. Your ex husband didn’t do a good enough job,” referring to Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, who has been accused of abusing her.

Erica Mena (left) and Wendy Williams (right). (Photos: @iamerica_mena/Instagram, @wendyshow/Instagram)

This outburst comes after Williams talked about Mena’s pregnancy during “Hot Topics” segment earlier that day on “The Wendy Williams Show.” She discussed how the reality star clapped back at fans for talking down on her marriage and pregnancy. She started by sharing a clip of Mena’s lengthy clapback on her Instagram Story. “Granted, there’s been mistakes made, immaturely,” she began. “But a marriage is a marriage and, unfortunately, there’s been mishaps. But like any marriage, sh-t happens. When you’re in the public eye I think me and my husband have both realized that things should be kept in. But outside of that, we’re talking about a blessing here and you guys are really trying to be so negative and nasty about it that it really makes me pray.”

Erica Mena claps back at Wendy Williams (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram)

Mena and her husband, Safaree Samuels, received an overload of harsh remarks from fans after sharing what was supposed to be a beautiful announcement. Because of Mena and Safaree’s past “mishaps” in their relationship, such as publicly threatening divorce and arguing on Twitter, people believed the two should fix what they called a “toxic” marriage before welcoming another child.

Apparently, Williams concurs with the fans. Responding directly to Mena’s video, Williams said, “We’re not trying to do anything, you’re the one putting it out there, Erica. You and Safaree.” She continued, “I don’t really know you much Erica, but I do know Safaree enough and you all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much. And you all need to grow up and grow into being parents and if you’re not gonna wanna be married, then get a divorce and co-parent. And babies don’t save marriages, but good luck, at least your first, six months. Good luck.” Despite her critiques, Williams did say that Mena “looks terrific.”

This will be Mena and Safaree’s second bundle of joy together. They have a 1-year-old named Safire, and Mena has a teenage son from a previous relationship.