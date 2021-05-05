‘I Might Got Some Kids Out Here’: Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Donating Her Eggs to Make Ends Meet

Tiffany Haddish candidly confessed on May 3 while appearing on E! News “Daily Pop” that the likelihood of her accidentally becoming pregnant is slim to none. Haddish — who is currently dating rapper Common — admitted to donating her eggs while she was young to make ends meet as she talked about plans to adopt and expanding her family in the future.

She said, “Here goes something everybody don’t know, I’m gonna tell you: When I was 21, I was really hard up for some money, and I gave up a bunch of eggs.”

Tiffany Haddish revealed during an interview with E! News “Daily Pop” that she “gave up” her eggs when she was younger to make ends meet. Photo:@E! News/YouTube Screenshot

The 41-year-old added that although she hasn’t physically carried or given birth to a child, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have any “kids” in the cryobank, a clinic that collects and stores human tissues, including eggs and sperm cells. “So who knows. I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere, though, in cryo somewhere!”

The price range for an egg donation is from $6,500 to $30,000. According to Egg Donor Inc, first-time donors would be compensated $6,500, and the amount would increase for “subsequent cycles.”

In the past, the “Girl’s Trip” actress opened up about why she was reluctant to have children during an interview with Portland Trail Blazer’s forward Carmelo Anthony. Haddish disclosed that she feared bringing life into the harsh realities of the racially divisive world in which she lives. Those comments can be found at the 23:34 mark of the interview when Haddish speaks about the numerous times people asked her when she would become a parent.

“I’m a little older and people always like, ‘You gonna have a baby? When you gonna have some babies? You gonna drop some babies?’ “

Haddish continued, “There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses, like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before [I can do that]. I need this, I need that,’ ” added Haddish before she became teary-eyed. “But really, it’s like I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me and then knowing that they’re gonna be hunted.”