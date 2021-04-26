‘I’m the Prize, Boo’: Tiffany Haddish Reveals the Reason She Made Common Pursue a Relationship with Her

Tiffany Haddish recently revealed that in a relationship she likes men to chase, and when it comes to current partner Common he had to pursue her for quite some time as well.

Haddish was a guest on the “The Big Tigger Morning Show” last week, and while she had quite a few career updates, Big Tigger and his crew were eager to get some details on her personal life as well. The conversation turned to Haddish’s well-publicized relationship with Common, who, it was noted, had to go after the comedian for a while before she acquiesced to a relationship. When asked why, Haddish revealed the heights of her self-confidence with her response.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Common and Tiffany Hadish at The Apollo Theater on October 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Because I’m the prize, boo,” she said. “And you know I feel like men appreciate what they work for it. I want to be appreciated, [because] when you’re appreciated, the value continues to rise.”

In an interview last year with Harper’s Bazaar, Haddish expressed a similar philosophy, saying, “Men got to work for it, you know?” adding, “They like the hunt. Can’t make it too easy.”

However, the star has implied in the past that there were other reasons why she was initially hesitant to date the rap artist.

During an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in February, Haddish explained, “He was trying to holler, and I was like, ‘No, I’m not really interested. Nah, I’m good. My eyes are set on other things. I’m interested in somebody else, I’m sorry. But you seem like a nice person.'”

The actor indicated that it was actually Common’s past that was preventing her from taking the plunge.

“I know too many people that dated you, let’s be honest,” she said, then continued, “I didn’t say that but …”

Common has been romantically linked to Serena Williams, Erykah Badu, and Taraji P. Henson, women who are likely no stranger to Haddish’s Hollywood circle. Even so, that uncertainty in the beginning has not appeared to dampen Common and Haddish’s relationship any.

Big Tigger and crew also asked Haddish what advice she’d give to her 15-year-old self, and she had an especially insightful answer.

“Don’t get married until you’re 30,” she began. “There will be hard times, but know that there is light at the end of those hard times but it’s just molding you to be prepared for success, because success is heavy and you need to be strong enough to carry it.”

“So just know that’s why things may happen. I would also tell 15-year-old Tiffany you don’t need to hook up with every dude that tells you you’re cute and pays the light bill.”