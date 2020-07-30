Tiffany Haddish Says That Racism Is Causing Her to Think Twice About Having Children

Tiffany Haddish‘s seeming desire to have children has been heavily affected by the racism that she and other Black people have encountered, and she doesn’t want a child of hers to be thrown into a racially divisive world.

Haddish, 40, spoke with Carmelo Anthony on his YouTube series “What’s in Your Glass” about parenthood in an interview that was posted on Monday, July 27.

Tiffany Haddish says that racism makes her hesitant to have children. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

During the more than 50-minute conversation, the two celebrities talked about a bevy of topics, including Haddish’s past films, her upcoming projects, and the fight to end systemic racism — a battle that has intensified in the U.S. since George Floyd died in May.

The comedian was also one of the celebrities who attended Floyd’s funeral in Houston last month.

Haddish said she’s often asked when she’ll become a parent, which makes her think about why it hasn’t happened yet.

“I’m a little older and people always like, ‘You gonna have a baby? When you gonna have some babies? You gonna drop some babies?’” she told Anthony at the 23:34 mark.

“There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses, like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before [I can do that]. I need this, I need that,'” added Haddish before she became teary-eyed. “But really, it’s like I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me and then knowing that they’re gonna be hunted.”

The “Girls Trip” star hasn’t only talked about racism and police brutality in interviews, she also spoke about the topics in June during a women-led protest for racial justice in Los Angeles.

Other celebrities who joined Haddish then included her rumored mate Common and fellow comedian Lil Rel Howery.

At one point during the protest, she was interviewed by a CNN reporter and talked about how racist treatment terrifies her and how being a celebrity doesn’t make her any less of a target.

“I try my best to be my best and be a good citizen. Like, I can’t even drive in Beverly Hills without getting pulled over and I got a Tesla,” Haddish explained. “I shouldn’t be afraid when I see those lights come on behind me. I shouldn’t feel like, is this going to be the last day that I’m on earth? I shouldn’t feel like it’s dangerous to be born the way that I was born.”