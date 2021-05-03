‘The Greatest Comedian Living’: Katt Williams Opens Up About Drugs Enhancing the Creativity of Entertainers

Katt Williams is once again condemning drugs.

In an April 30 Instagram Live interview with Fat Joe, Williams debunked the idea that drugs help artists and entertainers be creative. In the interview, Joe reveals it is difficult for him to enjoy jokes that a comedian tells because he’s too busy wondering “what kind of f-cking sh-t he was on to think of some sh-t like that.”

Katt Williams. (Photo: @kattwilliams/Instagram)

The famed comedian interrupted to debunk the notion that drugs enhance entertainers’ creativity. He said, “The misconception is that there are drugs that can help you do your job. No there isn’t. There aren’t drugs that help you memorize, to be creative, to come up with something that someone didn’t already say, to figure out the funny thing in something tragic. Those are not the side effect of drugs, those are the side effects of brilliance. So if you think there is some state you can be in that can deliver you a higher frame of comedy, there isn’t. It’s the closest connection with the people.”

He added, “I’m only the greatest comedian living because I have more female fans than any comedian on the globe.”

For years Williams has been accused of using drugs due to his controversial behavior, such as feuding with other comedians and a number of assault charges. But the “First Sunday” actor has denied using drugs — except marijuana — multiple times. He told Complex in a January 2016 interview, “If I had ever even tried cocaine I wouldn’t have made it to this level. I’m not built that way. I can’t take those types of sidetracks in life. It’s already difficult enough for me sober.”

Months later, rapper Beanie Sigel reaffirmed that Williams was not doing cocaine, and while some considered Williams’ behavior to be wild, Sigel said it was just “different.” Sigel’s defense of Williams came after Williams got into a fight onstage at Sigel’s concert in Philadelphia in March 2016.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Sigel wrote, “F-ck the speculation talk over stupid n-ggas dig this. @kattpackallday is far from any negative accolades you a–holes want to attached to him. His turn up is just different. He don’t need Molly cocaine or any other dumbass drug you stupid ass n* think he on.. Katt got bread!”