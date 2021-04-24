‘Ya Basic’: Chloe Bailey Slams Social Media Trolls, Shares Her Tip on How to Deal with the Haters

Chloe Bailey revealed to fans on April 22 via Twitter her secret to ignoring negative feedback on social media. Bailey explained that to take one’s “power” back the person has to acknowledge only their own validation matters.

She said without disclosing what particular incident prompted this response, “Any time you see someone say a negative comment about you that bothers you, click on their page x I promise you’ll feel a whole lot better. somehow it takes the power of the statement away x reminds you that the only thing that truly matters is how YOU see yourself. 🙏🏽”

Chloe Bailey candidly opened up about how she ignores the haters on social media in a new post. (Photo: @chloebailey/Instagram)

While some fans credited the ChloexHalle vocalist for graciously clapping back, others missed the point and claimed that Bailey meant to call the haters “basic” and or “ugly.”

“Not you gracefully dragging the haters bestie.”

“I love how ur trynna be so nice wit it but still lettin em know that ur the badddst btc. 😭.”

“You really said everyone who talks sh-t about me is ugly af !!! and i stand by that statement you’re totally right bestie.”

“Chloe said ya basic and she not tripping on y’all lil negative comments 😂😂😂.”

Bailey has been criticized for posting supposedly oversexualized photos and videos on her Instagram page. The “Do It” songstress addressed the issue on Instagram Live earlier this year by revealing why she’s openly sharing a sensual side of herself with the public.

Bailey said, “I feel so sexy when I get to tap into the sexier side of me, ’cause all the people who know me personally, I’m really like such a nerd, and I’m really to myself, and I’m really, really shy. So it is like, it’s honestly taken a lot for me to show the world what I kind of like really am inside. When I perform, and when I make music, that’s when I get to tap into the sexier side of myself, and that’s where I find my confidence.”

In the recording, Bailey also expressed how she suffered from insecurities, including negative body image. “I’ve been like really insecure for a long time, and I’m finally like at that place where I have self-confidence. … I think it’s so important and so special when a Black woman can be strong and stand in her power in every single way.”

She added, You know, I do it musically with my songwriting, with my producing, and I feel so badass. And I get the same feeling when I dance in my room, when I just own who I am and my body. And for so long I used to think I was like fat, and like I used to hate my stretch marks and my cellulite.”