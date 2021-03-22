‘I Tried Not to Like Him’: Steve Harvey Talks Lori Harvey Dating Michael B. Jordan

Many fans who know about Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s relationship have openly shared their thoughts about them being together. But some people are more interested in the opinions of Lori’s stepfather, Steve Harvey.

Steve appeared as a guest on Ellen DeGeneres’ show on Monday, March 22, and in the preview, he shared that he has observed Michael to see if there was a reason that he would not be a good candidate for his stepdaughter. The comedian said, “You know, I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go. ’Cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them. Some of them that snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to.”

Steve Harvey and Lori Harvey. (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram)

Although he was initially trying to run Michael off, it seems Steve is actually getting closer to him now. “This guy is such a good guy, man,” Steve said. “He is one of the nicest guys, man. I’ve met his father. I’ve set up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothin’ wrong with him. Between me and you, I’m hoping this lasts ’cause this is a really, really good guy, man. I can’t whup him. Most guys, I say I can jump on ’em and take ’em out, but he just looks like a real ass-whuppin’ in the making. So I’m just hoping they make it.”

After Ellen expressed her beliefs that the couple will last “for a while.” Steve hilariously said, “Oh, god, let’s hope so.”

Other men Lori famously has been linked to include “Mask Off” rapper Future, her ex-fiancé Memphis Depay, and — although this remains unconfirmed — it was rumored that Lori was dating Sean “Diddy” Combs after dating his son Justin Combs.